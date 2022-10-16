“During the pandemic, we lived through the horror of enduring three narco-flats on our block,” confesses Carmela Torro, a resident of Sant Salvador street in the Barcelona neighborhood of Raval. “We managed to expel them in March 2021. On September 23, they reoccupied one of those apartments. They sell drugs. We are back to square one.” This Friday the deputy mayor for security at City Hall, Albert Batlle, admitted that there is a problem of insecurity in the heart of Barcelona. Batlle sided with the neighbors. He warned that there are many drug users on the streets, that the number of occupied flats where drug trafficking has increased, and made it public that the City Council cannot, at least on its own, put an end to all this criminal phenomenon. “We need more Mossos d’Esquadra, more involvement of the National Police and the Prosecutor’s Office and the judiciary. We demand legislative changes so that we can quickly vacate a flat where we know there is a crime. Police actions alone are not enough, it seems that we are emptying the sea by the spoonful”, confessed Batlle.

One day after the SOS launched by the Barcelona City Council, EL PAÍS has visited the ground zero of the Ciutat Vella district. A point historically punished by vulnerability, the consumption of narcotic substances, misery, prostitution…, all linked to tourism, real estate speculation and gentrification. The southern area of ​​the neighborhood —the closest to the Baluard venipuncture room— is the one that seems most affected. The street where homeless people, drug users or people with both conditions are not found is exceptional. There is a police presence patrolling among tons of misery scattered along the Rambla de Raval, Calle de la Aurora, Calle de Carretes, Calle de la Reina Amèlia, Calle de la Cera…

Agents of the Mossos de Esquadra request documentation from a person on Riera Baixa street on the corner of Hospital street in the El Raval neighborhood of Barcelona. Kike Rincon (Kike Rincon)

“It is clear that we are not in 2017, when the phenomenon of narco-flats was unleashed,” Ángel Cordero, from Acció Raval, tries to be objective. Cordero is a resident of the neighborhood and perfectly remembers how the mafias occupied empty apartments of banks and vulture funds and used them to sell and consume substances to the point of making coexistence in the neighborhood communities impossible. “Before the pandemic, 90% of the floors where drugs were sold were eliminated and only nine remained active. Now we know that the mafias have occupied 60 floors and have assets around 15. When the police manage to dismantle one of the points, they will go to another. For each floor that they close, they not only have plan b but also c, d, e… ”, he laments. “Now the mafias are more discreet. It is not like in 2017, when you found consumers on the ladder getting pricked. If we do nothing, the ghost of 2017 is going to blow up in our faces”, he predicts.

The Barcelona City Council calculates that there are around 900 empty flats owned by large holders in the Raval. Neighbors say there are many more. “Speculation and gentrification are driving families out. The empty flats are occupied with impunity by gangs to traffic. It is clear that the funds want to degrade the neighborhood to keep our houses and then build real estate for the rich,” Cordero denounces. The activist denounces that only police action has been taken in the neighborhood. “Nothing has been done in terms of prevention, it has only been flooded with police and when it has been possible to close the narco-flats, heroin consumption has overflowed in broad daylight and in the middle of the street,” he maintains.

On September 23, the drug traffickers once again occupied a flat at 7 bis on Calle de Sant Salvador. “They did it very aggressively and in record time. They have learned a lot. They placed two women when the police arrived and they only showed the documentation posing as vulnerable. In this way they manage to hide that they are dedicated to drug trafficking”, reveals Torro. The neighbor this week has gone down the stairs again armed with a whistle in case she has a mishap on the landings of her own building. That whistle can be used to ask the rest of the neighbors for help. “In the Raval it is clear that anti-squat doors are like butter. They’re not good for much. They get in quickly, settle in, and start dealing with callers sleeping floors. The priority is to be discreet. First they sell drugs on the street, then the threats will come, the clients, the calls to the intercom at all hours, the dirt and the fear”, advances the neighbor.

Calle de Roig number 22 became a symbol of degradation. In 2017, the entire building was a gigantic narco-apartment —some say it was the first in the neighborhood— that the neighbors managed to get rid of thanks to the pressure and unity of a street against the mafias. “October 20 marks the fifth anniversary of the day we managed to throw them out,” recalls Carlos, who lives in 24. “I think the neighborhood has gradually recovered that degradation. There is more trash on the street, more syringes. They say that the shot of heroin now costs five euros. What can carry that for five euros? ”, He exclaims. “What is true is that now it is more difficult to identify squatters who commit crimes. You only detect it by people wandering around at five in the morning looking for drugs,” says Carlos. The neighbor has become an expert in the way mafias act. “Now they use the figure of the falcons a lot. People who are on the street supervising who enters and who leaves. Who is coming and who is leaving. There are others on electric scooters who are dedicated to transporting drugs from here to there. They have become the Glovo of heroin sales”, he maintains.

In 2018, Santi González opened a clothing store, Araña Raval, on Calle de la Riera Baixa. He is a merchant, an anti-eviction, anti-tourism, anti-fascist activist… and since last September he has been number five on the CUP lists for mayor of Barcelona in the elections next May. “The problem we have in the neighborhood is that 50% of the people who live in the Raval are at risk of poverty or social exclusion. Batlle knows that if they make harsh laws against squatting to kick out drug traffickers, the same regulations will also serve to kick out those who have no other alternative,” he is suspicious.

“How many times have you considered leaving this neighborhood?” This is the question that Carmela Torro has heard the most since she intermittently lives with drug dealers. “Many, many, perhaps too many. But I like this neighborhood and its cultural richness. It was a choice to live here and I am not willing to be expelled by the mafias”, she concludes.

