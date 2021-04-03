The presidents of the associations of residents of the South of the Mar Menor have reiterated their support for the installation of spas and footbridges that, both the Autonomous Community and the Cartagena City Council, have located on the beaches in the area to improve access to the bathroom, especially in places where there is a presence of dry and mud, according to sources from these associations.

In recent days, some photos have circulated on the networks in which it is appreciated one of the most visible dry due to the low tide season. These images would show that the spas are where the problem is greatest, according to neighborhood associations. In this sense, the president of the Los Nietos Neighborhood Association, Nani Vergara, recalled that it is the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge “that has the powers and the obligation to remove the dry ones.”

Along these lines, he claimed that the problems of the Mar Menor “can only be solved with the participation of all administrations and that all measures are carried out with the participation and consensus of the residents and their representatives.” For this reason, he thanked the Cartagena City Council for “being receptive to the neighborhood request that the placement of walkways for the bathroom in Los Nietos, the place most affected by the sludge ». In the same way, he positively valued that the Cartagena City Council has chosen to transfer the one planned in Playa Paraíso to Los Nietos and thus rethink the initial locations to comply with the requests of the neighbors.

«The situation that the Mar Menor has suffered in recent years has aggravated problems that we suffered especially in this area of ​​the coast“, Stressed Vergara, who reiterated the need for” those responsible for the administrations to act together and for the solutions that the technicians have planned to be adopted immediately, starting with the removal of the dry and sludge. “