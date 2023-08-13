The Ajman Transport Authority, in cooperation with the General Command of Ajman Police, transferred the residents of a 15-storey residential building in the Al Nuaimiya area (3) on Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Street, to the shelter, which witnessed a fire last Friday afternoon, and residents were evacuated and rescued. Before the security authorities, no injuries were reported.

The Acting Director General of the Transport Authority in Ajman, Rasha Khalaf, said that the authority provided 4 buses at the same time, and the 40 residents of the building were transferred to the accommodation, stressing that the authority is ready to participate in all works that serve the community.