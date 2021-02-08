The residents of South Connection propose more green areas for their neighborhoods. This is one of the results collected in the surveys carried out in the different population centers in order to collect the suggestions and needs of its residents. In addition, they also ask for more security, improvement of squares and urban environments and more parking spaces. In total, 1,115 people have participated with their surveys, according to municipal sources in a statement.

The questionnaire was structured in three closed multiple-choice questions of up to three non-hierarchical options, as well as another to indicate the neighborhood and an open one for the respondents to propose actions to activate their neighborhood.

Thus, according to the data collected by the Murcia City Council, in relation to ‘What uses would you like the new space to have after the removal of the train tracks?’, 74.2% of those surveyed chose ‘Gardens and green areas’, followed by ‘A path for pedestrians and cyclists’ with 54% and as a third option ‘Spaces for practicing outdoor sports’ with 44, 6%. Regarding the rest of the options, the respondents established the following order of priorities: ‘Areas with coffee shops and restaurants’ (31.4%),’ New traffic connections between neighborhoods’ (23.8%), ‘An auditorium outdoors for shows’ (22.8%), ‘Urban gardens and recreation areas’ (20.9%) and, lastly,’ Car parks’ (10.8%).

Regarding the question ‘Within your neighborhood, what interventions do you consider a priority?‘, was pointed out as the most important, with 47.71% of total contributions, the’ Improvement of green areas, squares and areas of stay ‘; in second place, with 40.45%, a ‘Better public transport connection’, and in third place, with 39.37%, of the contributions ‘New leisure and outdoor entertainment areas for children and young people’ . The next options chosen were ‘Improve the connection on foot with other neighborhoods’ (35.52%), ‘New premises and municipal buildings for cultural and sports activities’ (32.74%), ‘Install more bike lanes’ (30, 94%), ‘Improved accessibility and wider sidewalks’ (21.17%),’ Improvements in public lighting ‘(20.54%),’ More parking areas’ (13.54%), ‘ Bulevar ‘(1.08%) and’ Cleaning ‘(0.63%).

Finally, on the question ‘In which areas can you act as a priority to improve the quality of life of the population in your neighborhood?‘, 47.62% believe that in’ Security ‘, 47.17% in’ Mobility and transport ‘and 46.64% in’ Commerce and economic activity ‘. The rest of the areas of action are scored as follows: ‘Urban environment’ (37.85%), ‘Spaces and activities for young people’ (36.23%), ‘Sports’ (32.83%),’ Cultural activity in the street ‘(25.38%),’ Tourist revitalization ‘(9.33%) and’ Cleaning ‘(0.54%).

ONLINE AND IN-HOUSE SURVEYS

These data have been released by the councilor for Urban Agenda and Open Government, Mercedes Bernabé, and the councilor for Sustainable Development and Huerta, Antonio Navarro. The surveys were part of the participatory process ‘Come to the shop, improve your neighborhood’. The collection of citizen contributions through surveys was carried out through an ‘online’ consultation on the website www.murciaconexionsur.es, which was carried out from November 19 to December 15, and through the completion of the deposited face-to-face survey at the polls of businesses in the area, from November 13 to December 30, 2020.

For Mercedes Bernabé, «the involvement of citizens is crucial in the development of South Connection, a project that will allow us design the Murcia of the future. For this we have articulated different participation tools, where residents can give their opinion and make their contributions, as has been the case with the surveys received. For his part, Antonio Navarro, Councilor for Sustainable Development and Huerta, has emphasized that “thanks to this process we unify positions and foster consensus, so that the residents of these neighborhoods are the champions of this transformation process that is going to be the most important in the history of Murcia at this turn of the century.

Santiago el Mayor, Carmen and Patiño, the most participative



In total, 1,115 surveys were completed, the most participatory being the residents of Santiago el Mayor with 404 questionnaires collected, which represents 36.23% of the contributions collected; El Carmen with 140 (12.56%) and Patiño with 137 (12.29%). They are followed by Barriomar with 87 questionnaires (7.80%), Infante Juan Manuel with 81 (7.26%), El Progreso and Nonduermas tie with 71 completed surveys (6.37%); San Pío with 62 (5.56%); Los Dolores with 46 (4.13%); and other populations with 16 (1.43%) completed surveys.

Notably more than 120 entities, groups and associations of all the neighborhoods of the South are getting involved in the citizen consultation process, among which are neighborhood associations, trade, cultural, sports, elderly, traditional culture, religious, women’s organizations, sports venues, musical associations , social and disability support entities, schools and institutes, etc.

The issues to be dealt with are not limited to raising the use that the newly released land will have, but fundamental aspects for the life of the neighborhoods such as urban recovery and mobility are addressed; health and sustainability; the environment, green spaces and connections; the social structure, associations and neighborhood relations; identity and culture; and trade and economic activity. Specifically, the public consultation process for the final design of the development of urbanization projects began last October and is scheduled to end in April.