Antonio Luis Navarro grabs the microphone, looks at the screen and starts singing. The chosen topic is Bravo for the music, by Juan Pardo, who sings sitting next to the bar in the center for the elderly in Palomares, in Almería. Karaoke cheers up half a dozen patrons. “Thank you!” Navarro says to his audience, who after the musical hiatus returns to the current debate in the town. “We are looking forward to the contaminated land being taken away,” says the 59-year-old man. “Now? He seems funny to me. A good headline would be to say that the neighbors are fed up with being teased”, answers Ramón Piñero, 60, while someone sings Because you are leavingby Jeanette. The conversation continues with a common ground position: the majority of the residents of this corner of Almería celebrate the intentions of the Spanish and American governments to clean up the area where four plutonium bombs fell —without exploding— on January 17, 1966 and move around 6,000 meters of contaminated sand to the Nevada desert, more than 9,000 kilometers and an ocean away. “It was about time”, emphasizes Navarro.

It has been 57 years now, but the collision of a B-52 bomber and a KC-135 tanker plane of the United States Army in full flight continues to mark the almost 15,000 residents of Cuevas del Almanzora, a municipality to which Palomares belongs, a district of white houses and bougainvillea. It is close to the sea, but doubts about contamination have prevented its tourist development, so the countryside remains the main livelihood of the town, where nearly 2,000 people from Morocco reside. The watermelon is the star of the season and now covers a good part of the ground with small fruits that will soon weigh several kilos.

When asked, many residents decline to talk about the event, fed up with the issue or because they believe it could harm the incipient tourist season. “They stir up shit at the worst time,” says a bartender. Others are tired of promises that are never kept. The last one in 2015, when a political agreement was reached —without legal binding— whereby Spain would be in charge of cleaning up the affected areas and the United States would keep the contaminated land, but government changes in both countries cooled the alliance . “The important thing is that there has been progress in recent months and we know that there is a serious and firm commitment. Everything is really already designed to execute the task. The only thing missing was the political will that has come now”, said the mayor, Antonio Fernández, this Thursday.

For the older ones, the questions about the nuclear accident are an excuse to remember the day that changed their lives. Tomás Valero, 68 years old, was 12 when he heard an explosion and saw a flash in the sky that San Antón day in 1966. That cold winter morning he had left the school classroom with his classmates to memorize their lessons in the sun. The class stopped immediately. “We saw pieces of airplanes rain down and we wanted to see them up close,” recalls Valero, who got on his teacher’s Vespa, Don Alberto, along with another boy. He recalls the molten aluminum on the ground, the smell of burning, the lifeless bodies of two of those who died in the accident. “It was the national event for a long time,” adds his friend Juan García, 74, who witnessed the biggest nuclear accident of the Cold War from the terrace of the furniture company where he worked. He was about to see how a part of Spain exploded, but the bombs did not explode thanks to a safety device.

“My father found a fat wad of dollars next to the wreckage of an airplane. He was honored and handed it over to a civil guard, a certain Padierna, who bought a flat in Almería a few days later. Coincidence? ”Asks García with a crooked face, because he does not quite believe that they are going to take away the contaminated land. Anecdotes accumulate, such as that of Morenilla, an ice cream man who transported the coffins of the four deceased in the event and lost business because the neighbors stopped buying him ice cream. “My mother went to see what had happened. And she was eight months pregnant with my sister!” exclaims Isabel González, 58, a teacher at the Jaroso public institute, while she has coffee with Antonio Martín, 60, a retired teacher. He believes that the agreement is beneficial for agriculture because “from Europe they will look at them better.” He also points out that the students at the educational center rarely ask about what happened. “They are only interested in TikTok and Bad Bunny,” he points out obfuscated. Opposite, in the La Estación bar, several kids confirm it. “Our parents say something, but it happened a long time ago,” they say between classes. Some saw the documentary that Movistar released two years ago, but little else.

Fence that limits the restricted area due to possible contamination of the soil where the bombs fell. Nacho Sanchez

“Restricted area”

In the municipality history is mixed with folklore and legend. Most believe that Manuel Fraga’s famous bath months after the incident actually took place in Mojácar, 15 kilometers to the south. The official story says, however, that the dip took place on Quitapellejos beach, a long sandy area with a couple of beach bars. Lying on a deckchair, British Lucy Drake, 47, sunbathed on Thursday right there with other visitors. The heat was pressing, the wind raised the waves and a delicious and intense aroma of saltpeter filled the environment. She bought a house in the area years ago, which she always uses out of season to avoid crowds. “This is now empty, but in summer it fills up and there is no hole in the sand. The accident has no impact on tourism ”, she assures. In the area there are posters of different real estate developments with apartments and luxurious villas. “All sold”, you can read.

Of the 40 hectares still contaminated —in the process of expropriation by the Government after paying rent to their owners for more than a decade— some are in the heart of the urban area of ​​Palomares. Many houses border the land with plutonium particles in which the staff of the Center for Energy, Environmental and Technological Research (Ciemat) of the Government take samples periodically. “Energy and environmental research plan in terms of radiological surveillance”, reads a sign that is repeated on the fences that surround the affected plots. Other lands are in the vicinity of Villaricos and in a large area of ​​the neighboring municipality of Vera. A small plot is located next to the Palomares cemetery. “Restricted area. No trespassing. The offender is responsible ”, warns a sign there. Behind, dry bushes, cracked earth and some rabbit that runs to hide without knowing that his burrow will end in the Nevada desert.

Minister Albares specifies that the details to be discussed about the contamination of Palomares are technical and not political. Photo: EPV | Video: EPV

