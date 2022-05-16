The residents of Las Torres de Cotillas have shown their discomfort with the government team after the remodeling that is being carried out in some streets of the municipality and that has involved the removal of dozens of trees with more than 30 years of life.

The most affected streets are Isaac Albéniz and Ecuador, where some twenty orange trees have been eliminated without, to date, having been replaced by other trees. A few months ago, two large mulberry trees were felled in the Plaza del Ayuntamiento, according to Pedro Cabrera, spokesman for the PP in this town, who explained that the mayor “has ignored all the neighbors.” And he recalled that these trees “were planted by a deceased socialist alderman and, now, another socialist mayor removes them.” For the mayor of the PP, “could have opted for another project less harmful to neighbors and the environment.”

Paco Aroca, spokesman for the affected neighbors, described what happened as “aberrational. I woke up one morning and saw the machines working without telling us, even though the orange tree that was at my door had been grafted and it provided good fruit». Francisco Caravaca, Councilor for Mobility of Las Torres de Cotillas, indicates that the City Council approved an urban mobility plan that contemplates the pedestrianization of some areas and the connection with the banks of the Segura River. He explained that, specifically, on Ecuador Street, “the sidewalks did not comply with the regulations and, unfortunately, some trees had to be cut down.” In addition, he affirms that “where trees have been removed, a parterre will be built and other native ones will be planted.”