Monday, December 25, 2023, 10:00 p.m.



This Monday, the Murcian district of El Raal once again opened the doors of its traditional living nativity scene, organized every year in the Vereda de la Torre in the El Secano neighborhood, almost like another sign of the town's identity. More than a hundred neighbors participate in it and, with love and passion and with the help of the association of nativity scenes, represent the mysteries of the Nativity, the Adoration of the Magi, the Flight into Egypt and Herod's palace in an environment orchard After the premiere this Monday, the performances will continue this Tuesday and on January 1 and 2, from 4 to 7 p.m., and on January 6, Three Kings' Day, in the morning and afternoon, that is, from 11 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

In this way, the district is experiencing a total transformation during these days, which will last until the Epiphany festival, recovering its oldest customs and agricultural tasks. Entry is made upon payment of a contribution of three euros. During the morning of this Monday, numerous visitors could already be seen, especially families with children, who were able to enthusiastically participate in this recreation.