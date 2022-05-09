Between cheers and applause. This is how the residents of El Palmar have received Carlos Alcaraz. The young Murcian tennis player was surprised by the crowd, who came to his home to congratulate him on his latest achievement: proclaiming himself champion of the Madrid Open beating veteran players like Rafael Nadal and Djokovick. Carlos Alcaraz appeared on the balcony of his house, from where his mother proudly showed the trophy.

Carlos Alcaraz made history this Sunday at the Caja Mágica in Madrid, winning this tournament for the first time. Not only is he the youngest player of all time at the Madrid Open, at just 19 years old, but he also won the shortest final that has been played in this competition, lasting one hour and one minute. .

This is the second Masters 1000 that the tennis player from El Palmar has won this year. In total, Alcaraz already has six ATP titles. “Long live El Palmar and long live Murcia,” he wrote on camera as soon as his victory was confirmed. «Today the day did not start in the best way, but we have been able to move forward and we have overcome the difficulties. The people of Madrid, from the first round, have given me brutal affection. It has been a spectacular atmosphere, thank you falls short. I have always said that with the support of all the people it is easy to get out of the potholes, ”said the new number 6 in the ATP ranking.