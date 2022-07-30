The residents of the Bahía Bella urbanization in Cartagena gathered on Saturday morning to demand that the administrations “clean the reeds that are on the beach to be able to access it and recover the bathroom.” From the neighborhood association they explain that every year in the summer they make the same request and they only get “more than promises and commitments that are never fulfilled.”

«The reeds, which have been invading our beach for years, have occupied all the sand and reach the shore of the Mar Menor. It is an invasive species that has wiped out the native flora and that is born from the freshwater discharges that are being produced continuously in the area, mainly from the discharge pipe that runs along our beach, ”explain the neighbors. The association adds that in the urbanization “there are quite a few elderly people with reduced mobility and a child with a disability, who move in a wheelchair and who do not have any possibility of accessing the beach.”

“In addition to preventing us from accessing the beach, the reeds are a nest for mosquitoes and rats, and have caused the disappearance of the raft of the famous fartet, a fish in danger of extinction for whose recovery funds were received from the European Union”, denounce.

The neighbors have already made this request to both local and regional organizations. “Given the inaction of the administrations, a formal request was presented to the Cartagena City Council and to the Ministry of Water, Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries, Environment and Emergencies to authorize us, urgently, to carry out on our own the cleaning the reeds on the beach and the neighbors themselves defraying the expenses”, they explain, although for now they have not received a response.

“We ask the general director of the Natural Environment and the general director of the Mar Menor of the Autonomous Community to meet with the neighbors and check the conditions in which this space is found, the need for maintenance and conservation and the urgency of speeding up the procedures so that the children can go down to the beach this hot month of August”, they conclude.