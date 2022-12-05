Ultramodern architecture, imagination, power and money do not cease to surprise Dubai, where, by the way, life is like a paradise thanks to the luxuries that the city offers both residents and tourists.

Dubai is a city in the United Arab Emirates with a large number of records for its infrastructure. However, they were not satisfied with everything that their country possesses and They decided to add one more structure: a ‘hypertower’.

Dubai’s 100-story ‘hypertower’

The Arabs decided to launch the sample of what will be the Burj Binghatti Jacob & Co Residences, which hopes to become the tallest residential tower on the planet and break another Guinness record.

The launch of this project took place last week in Dubai and was attended by at least 12,000 people from around the world, confirmed Jacob & Co, the American jewelery and watch retailer, which has teamed up with property developer Binghatti to build the 100-story building.

The values ​​for each residence may vary; however, it is estimated that they are approximately from 10 million Colombian pesos onwards.

The most impressive thing is not the number of floors it will have, but rather the future skyscraper will feature a glowing spire across the top of the building.

And it does not stop there, because in the upper part of the residences “there will be a crown composed of diamond-shaped spires, shining above all other residential towers currently on Earth until the next tallest structure appears,” watchmaker Jacob & Co. and development firm Binghatti said in a press release.

“What Binghatti has done in real estate, by creating a brand through a distinct design philosophy and architectural identity, is very similar to what Jacob & Co has done in the world of jewelery and watches. Binghatti CEO Muhammad Binghatti said in the statement.

Could the new structure topple the title of world’s tallest residential building from the current holder, the Central Park Tower on 57th Street in Manhattan, New York City? The Arabs bet on it and, therefore, have innovative technology to surprise and dazzle when it is finished.

It should be noted that promoters They did not give an tentative date of when this imposing building can be appreciated.

An Iconic skyscraper set break a world record! Designed by Master Jeweler and Watchmaker -Jacob&Co ✨ The Tallest Branded Residential Tower in the world❗️

“Burj Binghatti Jacob & Co Residences” Full details contact : +971525376294 pic.twitter.com/4xma6F7du6 — angela carlos (@honeygela) November 22, 2022

What can be found inside the Burj Binghatti Jacob & Co?

As stated in the launch presentation, the 100 floors of the Burj Binghatti Jacob & Co, will be composed of luxurious residences with two and three bedrooms. Likewise, it will have a concierge team, which will offer à la carte services such as childcare, bodyguards, chauffeur and private chef.

Dubai residents and tourists alike will appreciate the exclusive private club with swimming pool. Additional, It will have five penthouses that promise to be the most luxurious and exclusive to the country, assured the businessmen.

The Burj Binghatti Jacob & Co will be located in the heart of Business Bay, Dubai’s financial district.

Some of Dubai’s Guinness Records Awards

Wonderland, as it has been cataloged for its splendid architecture, has a number of 425 Guinness World Recordsaccording to the official page of GWR.

Among these stands out: the highest pool in the world, located at the top of the Address Beach complex, which is more than 294 meters high, and the largest fountain in the world, called the Palm Fountain, which has 1,300 square meters and 105 meters high.

Opened the highest infinity pool in the world. Located on the 77th floor of the Address Beach Resort Hotel in Dubai. It can only be used by hotel guests. The cost per night starts from $267 for two people with breakfast included. pic.twitter.com/X4arWVbvX0 — Backpacking (@WilMochileando) April 11, 2021

Another of the prizes that Dubai won was the largest natural flower garden in the world: the Miracle Garden, with more than 72,000 square meters and an infinity of flowers and colors.

KAROL TATIANA RODRIGUEZ SORACÁ

Trends WEATHER