resident Evil it relives a golden age in the world of videogames thanks to the remakes of its main installments and the arrival of new works that are generating great expectations. However, the horror franchise is also set to reverse the situation in the film industry, where the Paul WS Anderson and Milla Jovovich series took a different tack than games. Now we know that the movie Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City will be very faithful to the video game, as explained by the actor who will play Albert Wesker, Tom Hopper, in a recent interview granted to Collider.

“I think fans of the game will be happy, but at the same time I think they should recognize that we want these characters are as real and grounded as possible… I feel like the Wesker in the game obviously has that Agent Smith touch of the Matrix-like idea. I wanted it to be a little more three-dimensional than that, and have great morale. It is not as simple as in the game. There is an element of origin for Wesker in this regard, and what perhaps he was before he became the one we see in many of the games. But I think from an aesthetic point of view, I think games really do influence this. It’s an aesthetic that, certainly when we were filming it, I was like, ‘man, it feels like the game’. I really hope that the fans of the game get something good out of it, that it be the game and something else. And more depth for these characters, “said Hopper.

New image of Leon Kennedy actor in Resident Evil movie

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City is scheduled to premiere next November 24, after being delayed for two more months in the last hours. The film will feature actors such as Kaya Scodelario as Claire Redfield, Hannah John-Kamen as Jill Valentine, Robbie Amell as Chris Redfield or Avan Jogia as Leon S. Kennedy. Meanwhile, Netflix is ​​preparing an animated series that will have the title Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness and that will be canon for the Capcom franchise.