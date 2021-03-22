The Resident Evil movie reboot is called Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, its director has revealed.

Johannes Roberts told IGN that Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City adapts the first two Resident Evil games, and includes the mansion from Resident Evil and the police station from Resident Evil 2. It has nothing to do with the Paul WS Anderson-directed movie series.

It sounds like Roberts, who previously directed deep-sea thriller 47 Meters Down, is going for a creepy horror vibe with the movie – he took inspiration from John Carpenter movies Assault on Precinct 13 and The Fog.

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City stars Maze Runner’s Kaya Scodelario as Claire Redfield, Ant-Man and the Wasp’s Hannah John-Kamen as Jill Valentine, Upload’s Robbie Amell as Chris Redfield, and Zombieland: Double Tap’s Avan Jogia as Leon S. Kennedy. Tom Hopper – Luther in The Umbrella Academy – plays Albert Wesker, and Neal McDonough (Yellowstone) is William Birkin.

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City is due out in September 2021, and there’s a lot more happening in the Resident Evil world.

Leon and Claire fight a zombie outbreak at the White House in Netflix’s upcoming Resident Evil CG anime series, Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, which is due out at some point this year.

Netflix has a live-action series set in the Resident Evil universe that stars the Wesker kids in the works, too.

On the video game front, Resident Evil Village is waiting in the wings. Re: Verse Resident Evil is a new multiplayer spin-off you get free with Village. It goes into open beta in April.