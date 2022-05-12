Netflix has dated the premiere of its production for July 14, and already wants to encourage the public with advances.

resident Evil has been living a second life in recent months, as the franchise has explored paths beyond the video game through productions such as Resident Evil: Welcome to Racoon City. For its part, Netflix has also focused on the potential of the saga created by Mikami Shinji and has raised public expectations with a live-action series that has already featured several actors and some posters.

But, how could it be otherwise, platform users were already asking for a more real approach to production. Therefore, Netflix surprises us today with a new trailer in which the fall of civilization and the subsequent survival of some characters in an environment plagued by zombies is observed.

During the video, we also have the opportunity to see some bloody scenes that fit the overall tone of the franchise, with survivors slaughtering zombies, cliffhangers, chases and more. In this apocalyptic panorama, we will accompany Jade Weskerwho is determined to uncover the mysterious connections between her father and the Umbrella Corporation.

This is not, by far, the first attempt by Netflix to adapt a video game to the small screen. Just a few months ago, the platform’s subscribers were fascinated by the series of League of Legends, Arcane. In addition, the famous brand is also preparing productions such as Sonic Prime, which with its first preview has already made it clear to us that it is aimed at a more childish audience.

More about: Netflix, Resident Evil, Resident Evil (TV Series) and Trailer.