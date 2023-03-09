The launch of Resident Evil 4 Remake is a few days away. For this reason, Capcom announced that it would have a special presentation on March 9 at 4:30 p.m., Mexico Central Time. Many believe that it will be here where they will release a demo of the game.

Since the release of its third official trailer it was announced that resident evil 4 I would have a demo. The special presentation presents a great opportunity to announce to players that it is now available. After all a similar strategy was used with RE2 Remake and village.

As if this were not enough, some network users have reported a Capcom ad while browsing the internet. This is the remake of RE4 and at the end the words come out ‘demo available now‘. Someone probably made a mistake and released this ad sooner than expected.

Resident Evil 4 Remake launches for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on March 24. If the demo actually comes out today, it will give players a chance to make up their minds about their purchase almost two weeks earlier. Would you like this to be true?

What else will Capcom show besides Resident Evil 4?

It should be noted that Capcom’s new special presentation will not be exclusive to Resident Evil 4 Remake. The company will take the opportunity to show news about the games that it will launch in the coming months.

Among the titles that will be present are Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection and Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective. These remasterings are joined Monster Hunter Rise and the new Capcom IP: exoprimal. What excites you most about this event?

