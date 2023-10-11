Doctors at Kuwait Hospital in Sharjah, one of the facilities affiliated with the Emirates Health Services Corporation, succeeded in removing a 20 cm diameter tumor attached to the diaphragm muscle of a young man of Asian nationality, after he visited the hospital to complete the routine examination procedures for the medical fitness service for residence visas to renew his residency in the country.

The young patient visited the hospital’s thoracic surgery clinic after discovering a large enlargement in the right chest, during a routine x-ray. When asked about his medical history, the patient showed a medical report and a routine chest x-ray from 2016, showing the presence of a lesion in the right chest cavity, pointing out that he had not He did not suffer from any diseases or symptoms, and he lived his life normally.

After conducting the initial examinations, the specialized medical staff recommended the necessity of conducting further necessary examinations and performing a CT scan of the chest to confirm the nature of the inflation, as the examinations showed the presence of a large mass with a diameter of 20 cm in the right chest cavity above the diaphragm, which is a layer of muscle that separates the abdomen and the chest. This required preparation for surgery.

The hospital’s surgical team, led by thoracic surgery specialist Dr. Muhammad Mustafa, prepared for the delicate surgical operation. The right chest cavity was opened and the lung adhesion was released from the mass with great care. The patient was then sent to the Interventional Radiology Department at Al Qasimi Hospital, to undergo a design procedure for the vessels feeding the blood mass.

The next day, another surgical intervention was performed to complete the complete eradication of the mass, which reached a diameter of about 20 cm. The surgical procedure took approximately two hours, during which the doctors were able to remove the mass, perform a partial restoration of the diaphragm, and place a mesh to close the hole.

Dr. Muhammad Mustafa said: “According to the results of the laboratory that conducted tests on the mass after its removal, it was found that the tumor was benign. Following these results, the patient was transferred to the intensive care department of Kuwait Hospital, in preparation for a period of hospitalization that would allow him to be discharged from the hospital.”

• Doctors were able to remove the mass, perform a partial reconstruction of the diaphragm, and place a mesh to close the hole.