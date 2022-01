The main associations in the nursing home sector in the Region (Adermur, Lares and Arsalu) have sent a letter to the president of the Community, Fernando López Miras, to which they are “forced, given the disregard and lack of response from the Ministry of Social Policy to our just demands about the

This content is exclusive for subscribers Unlimited access to all the information that interests you for €6.95 per month Already a subscriber? Log in