The attempted rainfall has caused the reservoirs of the Segura basin to gain a significant volume of 39 million cubic meters in the last week, reaching their reserves at 428 million, 37.5% of their total capacity, Miteco reported yesterday . The reservoirs shorten distances with the same date last year, when they stored 485 hectometers.

In the country as a whole, the rains have contributed 1,067 hectometers to the reservoirs. They are at 46.8% and store 26,281 hectometers. The Entrepeñas and Buendía System, at the head of the Tagus, has increased its reserves by 8.7 hectometres and contains 694, 27.57% of its capacity.

the rains return



March will say goodbye with precipitation. Another front will bring to the Peninsula a time more typical of winter, with cold, frost and even snowfall, reported the Aemet. For today, the Atlantic storm will leave scattered rainfall that will go from west to east and that will be more abundant in Cantabrian, Pyrenees, Catalonia, Balearic Islands, Central and Iberian Systems and in the southeast quadrant.

THE DATA 428

cubic hectometers are stored in the reservoirs of the Segura basin, which are at 37.5% of their total capacity. They have not yet recovered the levels of last year, when reserves reached 485 hectometres.

Although the level of contamination has not reached that of two weeks ago, when the haze dyed the atmosphere orange, a mass of African dust is once again sweeping the region. Yesterday afternoon, the air quality was unfavorable, according to the records of all the stations of the regional surveillance network. In other words, all of them exceeded the threshold of 50 µg/m3 of PM10 particles. The municipalities of Murcia and Cartagena activated their action protocols at their lowest level, because that limit was already exceeded on Monday.

The African dust returned to worsen the quality of the air yesterday; in Murcia and Cartagena the alerts were activated



The Alcantarilla, La Aljorra, Lorca and Mompeán (Cartagena) stations exceeded the 100 barrier during the afternoon. The rest stayed close, except for Caravaca.

These phenomena of air intrusion from Africa are common and the data is far from the episode two weeks ago, which smashed historical records in Murcia, Cartagena and Lorca. But they are high again. There are already several occasions this month. Last weekend, when the rain gave a truce, the haze again dyed the skies of the Region.