The Spanish water reserve is at 48.2% of its total capacity and the reservoirs currently store 27,033 cubic hectometres of water, a decrease of 384 cubic hectometres (0.68%) compared to the data from the last week. Compared to the situation just a year ago, the marshes as a whole have lost 2.2 points (1,300 hm3 less), but if we compare it with the average of the last ten years, the drop is drastic: 20 points, the equivalent to 11,500 cubic hectometres, an amount with which the largest reservoir in Spain, La Serena, in Badajoz, could be filled three times.

The update published this Tuesday by the Ministry of Ecological Transition (Miteco) reveals that the rains of recent days have slightly alleviated the situation of the northern swamps that had more water, especially those of the eastern Cantabrian basins (4 points more ), Western Cantabrian (3 more points) and Internal Basins of the Basque Country (almost five more points).

The rest of the reservoirs, except those in the Tinto and Odiel basin, have seen their reserves decrease, with those in the Guadalquivir basin leading the way. Its 49 reservoirs store 1,942 cubic hectometres as a whole and are at 24.2% of their capacity compared to 24.4% seven days ago. The situation has forced the Guadalquivir Hydrographic Confederation (CHG) to deny the discharge to give water to the Quema river in which the pilgrims who make the pilgrimage to Rocío are baptized.

Those of the internal basins of Catalonia (25.3%) and those of the Guadalete-Barbate basin (at 26.1% of their capacity) are also below 30%.

The Sau reservoir, in Barcelona, ​​is at 9.7% of its capacity.



By provinces, the reservoirs of Almería, Barcelona and Córdoba are those with the worst records in Spain: those from Almería are at 11.6%; the people of Barcelona, ​​at 15.3% (they have risen 0.7 points due to the last rains) and the people of Cordoba, at 18.6%. They are followed by the Murcia (28%) and Badajoz (31%) reservoirs. The country’s main reservoir, La Serena, is located in the latter province, with a capacity of 3,219 cubic hectometres and 17% of its reserves.

As can be seen from the data, the situation is especially serious in the south of the peninsula, which is suffering one of the driest springs in history. What should be the rainiest time of the year, is being the opposite. They have not seen rain in certain areas of Andalusia for two months and May is the only hope of closing a spring with some normal values ​​for the season.

And although the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) announces showers for the end of this week in the south and east of the peninsula, the rainfall data leaves much to be desired, especially where the swamps are in the worst situation. An example: the average rainfall in the reservoirs of the Guadalquivir river basin during the month of April has been only 2 liters, 97% lower than the historical average for the same month (67 liters) of the last 25 years. And so far in May it hasn’t rained at all. In fact, the January-April four-month period, with an accumulated rainfall of 62.7 liters, is the driest since 1979, as confirmed by CHG sources.

Regarding the average annual precipitation, the accumulated value from the beginning of the hydrological year (October 1) to April 30 in the Guadalquivir Basin is 294 liters, almost 40% less than the average value (481 liters). ).



The Sierra Boyera reservoir, belonging to the Guadalquivir basin, is one of the most affected in the country.



In the six provinces of this demarcation (Jaén, Córdoba, Seville, Huelva, Granada and Ciudad Real), the rainfall records are below the average of the last 25 years. And it was already coming from a bad hydrological year 2021-2022 and drier than normal, with 27% less than the expected rainfall. Hence, for example, the largest reservoir of the CHG, that of Iznájar (with a capacity of 920 cubic hectometres) is only at 19% of its reserves.

On the other hand, after the different stormy episodes of this weekend, the Aemet has confirmed that a change in the weather trend is expected from Thursday, with cloudiness that will leave showers and precipitation in the south and east of the peninsula. “It must be emphasized that it is not a situation of widespread or persistent rain but rather of local and occasional showers and precipitation, but some of the showers may be intense. These rains will not end the drought, but at least they will help to prevent the rainfall deficit from continuing to increase,” said the Aemet spokesman, Rubén del Campo.

Thus, this week light rains are expected in the south and east of Andalusia, in the Region of Murcia, the east of Castilla La Mancha and the east of the Valencian Community, places where water is greatly needed.

In addition, a general drop in temperatures is expected in the country, and frost in mountain areas. The temperatures will be below the proper values ​​for this time of year, especially in the northern half. In Ávila, for example, the minimum will drop to 0 degrees and cities like Vitoria, Pamplona or Burgos will not exceed 15 degrees. Over the weekend, according to Aemet, the instability will continue.