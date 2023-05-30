The accumulated rainfall deficit in Spain is of such a caliber that the latest rainfall, although abundant and widespread, has not been able to reverse, much less the worrying situation of drought that several basins in the country are experiencing. In fact, instead of increasing, in the last week the reservoir of dammed water for the whole of Spain has fallen again. Specifically, 0.2% compared to the previous week, according to data from the hydrological bulletin of the Ministry for Ecological Transition released this Tuesday.

Nine consecutive weeks of fall have accumulated these reserves. You have to go back to the bulletin of March 28, 2023 to find an increase, which was only 0.1%. At that time, the Spanish water reserve was at 51.7% of its capacity; Now it has already dropped to 47.5%.

The normal thing at this time of year is that the water accumulated in the reservoirs of Spain is increasing, which would help us to spend the expected dry summer in better conditions. But the lack of rain in February, March and, especially, in April have meant that the reserves have fallen uninterruptedly for more than two months.

“The precipitations of the last few days represent a very valuable contribution of moisture to the soils, which are currently much drier than normal for this time of year,” explains Rubén del Campo, spokesman for Aemet (Meteorology Statal Agency). “In addition, since the skies are cloudier and the air humidity is high, evaporation is less and this helps the vegetation to reduce its water stress to some extent,” he adds.

Del Campo, however, has stressed that “rainfall has not yet been noticed in the dammed water.” “The outflows of water from the reservoirs have exceeded the inputs”, with which the reserve has fallen again this week. The best way to understand the situation is to compare current reserves (that 47.5%) with those of the average of the last decade: 68.4%. In other words, the dammed water is 20.9 points below the average for the decade.

By basin, the one in the most complicated situation is the Guadalquivir, where reserves are at 23.8%, which is 38.4 points below the average for the last 10 years (which for this week of the year is 62.2%). They are followed by the internal basins of Catalonia (with 25.6%, 59.9 points less than the average of the last two decades) and the Guadiana (31.8%, 30.1 percentage points less).

It is in these three basins where the rainfall deficit in recent months, even years, is more accentuated. Although the final stretch of May has been rainy, the month will close within the threshold of normality. Del Campo explains that “from day 1 to day 28, 50 liters per square meter have already fallen, an approximate figure for the normal value of the entire month, which is 57 liters per square meter.” Beyond this month, spring can already be considered “very dry”. And if you go back even further, to the beginning of the hydrological year, on October 1, the situation is more dramatic. “Since the beginning of the hydrological year, rainfall is around 27% below normal,” says the Aemet spokesman. “We are, therefore, facing one of the eight driest hydrological years to date since 1961.”

Experts usually talk about three types of drought, which are different but related: meteorological (rain deficit), agricultural (soil moisture deficit) and hydrological (deficit in water reserves, such as reservoirs). . Normally, the meteorological drought is the main trigger for the rest, that is, the lack of rain. And Spain has been dragging that deficit for more than a year.

For this reason, the respite caused by the abundant rains in recent days (which are expected to continue for the remainder of the week and the following), is not enough to get a good part of the country out of the very complicated situation in the what is To measure the magnitude of the problem, it is best to go to the last monthly report of the situation of drought and scarcity prepared by the Ministry for Ecological Transition. In the last of these reports, based on the data as of April 30, 2023, it was stated that 36.3% of the country’s territory was in a situation of alert or emergency due to a temporary water shortage.

This indicator takes into account various measurements (such as storage volumes in reservoirs or flows…) and is used to determine the problems that may arise for supply, such as irrigation and supply to populations. There are four short-term shortage scenarios: normal, pre-alert, alert and emergency. At the beginning of May, 19.6% of the national territory was in an “emergency” situation and 16.7% was on “alert”.

Once again, the most complex situation is experienced in the Guadalquivir basins and in the inland basins of Catalonia. In the case of the Guadalquivir, 82.3% of the surface supplied by the waters of this basin is in an emergency scenario, which affects a population of 730,231 people. In this basin, the water used for irrigation has already been reduced by almost 90% compared to the rights granted to farmers.

In the case of Catalonia, since the beginning of May there are 495 municipalities (where more than 6.5 million people live) in an exceptional situation due to the drought. This implies the implementation of limitations in agriculture and industry and the prohibition of the use of drinking water for irrigation of parks and public and private green areas, among other measures.

