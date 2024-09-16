Sean Waugh holds a laptop with a weather radar on it as his driver cruises down an Oklahoma highway in his pickup truck. A rectangular cage with metal mesh covers the vehicle, in an attempt to protect the equipment from hail. Weather instruments hang from the front of the hail cage.

The truck, named Probe One, is pointing in one direction, and a second, Probe Two, is pointing in another. The tall grass sways like ocean waves. The sky is dark gray with a hint of green. Lightning flashes everywhere.

The radio plays. “Probe One, do you want to go?”

“Yeah, go now,” says Waugh, a researcher at the National Severe Storms Laboratory, part of a U.S. government agency. Lost in the drizzle, Reed Timmer, who has a large following on social media, takes the lead in a tanker truck called the Dominator. A faint gray swirl, like a twirling ballerina, emerges from the curtain of rain for a few fleeting seconds. The Dominator’s roar can be heard above the thunder as it barrels down a dirt road. A satellite tornado — one that forms outside the central circulation — is 100 yards away.

With a little dramatization, it could be a scene from the new movie “Tornadoes.” The film is a sequel to “Tornado,” which holds a special place in Waugh’s heart — as it does in the hearts of many who study tornadoes.

The 1996 release of “Tornado” ushered in a new era of storm chasing, turning what used to be a solitary scientific pursuit into something that can resemble a circus, drawing not just researchers but also livestreamers, tour vans and anyone who would buy a $10 radar app to take them to the action. Yet for all its impact, “Tornado” was riddled with scientific errors — something scientists were determined to help “Tornados” avoid.

Kevin Kelleher, a researcher who consulted on both films, said executive producers Steven Spielberg and Ashley Jay Sandberg and director Lee Isaac Chung “were all very interested in getting the basic science right.”

The premise of “Tornadoes” is an effort to stop a tornado. The characters do this by shooting chemicals into a storm, which absorb and cool the water that the tornado uses as fuel, attempting to stop it before it reaches a crowded movie theater.

Waugh sees nature sweltering with cold air all the time. But the idea of ​​humans directly causing it is, for now, a Hollywood invention. He said Kelleher and scientists at the National Severe Storms Laboratory did some rough calculations: “They said, OK, if you could drop a chemical on the storm, that would basically cause enough precipitation to force a downdraft that was cold enough to kill the tornado, how much would you need?” In real life, it would take up to 30 tons of the stuff to cause any significant change in an environment like a tornado. “It’s just not physically possible,” Waugh said.

In the film, the chemicals are carried in a tiny trailer that is launched into the storm, with quick results. Creative liberties don’t bother Kelleher. “It’s not a documentary,” he said. “It’s for fun.”

Unlike in the film, Waugh does not drive directly into a tornado. Instead, Probe One heads west in front of the tornado while Probe Two heads east. Each maintains its position as it passes between them and then crosses back behind the tornado.

The royal team is trying to answer the same question that both films have yet to resolve: How does a tornado form?

In the first film, scientists had a plan to send sensors into a tornado to get readings and hopefully collect enough data to predict when a tornado would form and how it would behave. But it’s not something that can be done yet. “The technology doesn’t exist,” Waugh said. “They can’t make themselves light enough to fly like that.”

Since Tornado, scientists have gained a fairly comprehensive understanding of how rotation begins, which has improved warning times.

“In the first film you hear, ‘What we’re doing could save lives,’” said Rick Smith, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Norman, Oklahoma. “And it’s absolutely true with this tornado research.”