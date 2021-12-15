Senior Analyst and Researcher at the Museum of Cryptography Alexander Dyuldenko told Moslente about the history of the building in Marfino, which gained popularity thanks to the novel In the First Circle by writer Alexander Solzhenitsyn. It contained the Stalinist “sharashka” mentioned in the work.

In Soviet times, this was the name given to research institutes and prison-type design bureaus where convicts worked. From 1947 to 1949, Solzhenitsyn himself worked in the Marfin “sharashka”.

“The building didn’t seem to exist until the writer launched a massive campaign to uncover decades-old secrets about who sat there and what they did in this building,” the researcher said. In the early 1990s, when the novel was published in Russia, people learned about what “sharashka” is in general, and in particular about the building in Marfino.

Before the disclosure of this information, the building was overgrown with legends. Local residents even suggested that research was being conducted on top-secret radio equipment that would allow anyone to listen to anything.

