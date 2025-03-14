03/14/2025



The ‘Koldo Case’ Investigation Commission, in which the Popular Party has a major Óscar Puente; The ‘Escort’ of former Minister José Luis Ábalos, Jessica Rodríguez; and the Minister of Agriculture, Luis Planas.

Thus, the ‘popular’ cite Rodríguez, whose recent statement as a witness in the Supreme Court gave new information to the case, on April 14; The ministers, meanwhile, have been called for day 3 (flat) and 24 (bridge), as responsible for public companies that hired, according to their statement, the “girls of Ábalos chosen by catalog.”

In addition to Jessica’s hiring, socialist ministers will have to explain the reasons why they placed In public companies to other “Company Ladies” Linked to Ábalos, such as Claudia Montes, Nicole Neasccu and Andrea de la Torre, which are also included in the list of future appearances, as the popular group announced this week.

The Calendar of Declants in the Commission during the month of April are included those responsible for the aforementioned companies that hired these women at that time: the director of Tragsatec, Juan Pablo González Montes, will go on April 1; Jesús Casas Grande, director of Tragsa, April 2; and Carmen Librero, former president of Ineco, on 22. The calendar is completed with Joseba García, Koldo’s brother.









They also remember that on April 10 Patricia Uriz, ex -partner of Koldo, is called to appear by edict, after a January 20 seedling and the sperm appearance that he starred in the upper house exactly one week ago.

“Reason for falling from that executive from minute one”

The spokeswoman of the Popular Group in the Senate, Alicia García, explained that “those who declare feminist try to cover with a network of lies the use of public money to hire prostitutes.” «Our goal is to know the truth and that The appropriate political responsibilities are assumed»Analyzed the citations.

The popular recalled that the work of the Commission follows “a parallel path to that of Justice”, since the Supreme has already asked the aforementioned public companies information about the hiring of Jessica and the official trips to which it was with the former minister Ábalos.

«That the Supreme Court of any nation has to ask the government for the contracts of a prostitute who attended the whims of a minister would be Reason for falling that executive since minute one, ”Garcia has reproached.

For the PP spokeswoman, «no They may still not give explanations On the hiring of the girls who selected by catalog and finger the former number 2 of Sánchez to place them in public companies that all the Spaniards pay ».

“He will focus on prostitutes hiring”

For all this, he stressed that the Investigation Commission «will focus on prostitutes hiring in public companies linked to Ábalos »in their next sessions and that their group tries to” reveal the connections of the corruption plot that near the government of Sánchez and the PSOE, since every day that passes there is more evidence. “

“Before Sánchez’s silence, his government, his party and his surroundings, the Spaniards demand answers and will force the Senate to give explanations,” concluded Alicia García.

April 1 . Juan Pablo González Montes, director of Tragsatec

April 2 . Jesús Casas Grande, director of Tragsa

April 3 . Luis Planas, Minister of Agriculture

April 10 . Patricia Uriz, Koldo ex -partner

April 14 . Jessica Rodríguez, Escort de Ábalos

April 22 . Carmen Librero, former president of Ineco

April 23 . Joseba García, Koldo’s brother

April 24. Oscar Puente, Minister of Transport and Sustainable Mobility