DEWA’s Research and Development Center organized 3 in-depth specialized sessions this year within the “Research in the Spotlight” series, presented by a group of researchers at the center.

The series aims to introduce the most prominent research and development projects and the latest applied research, as part of its efforts to contribute to enhancing the operational processes of service institutions around the world.

With the participation of a large group of DEWA employees, the specialized sessions shed light on a range of the Center’s projects, including “Open Source Simulation Tools to Improve Joint Simulation and Facilitate Cooperation between the Transmission and Distribution Sectors”, “Virtual Power Plant Experimental Project”, “Advantages of Micro Phase Units”.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, said that the center supports the Dubai 10X initiative launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. Ten years ahead of world cities.

He explained that the center enriches the scientific community with specialized scientific research, disseminates knowledge, and develops the capabilities of researchers, in a way that enhances Dubai’s position as a global center for research and development in the field of solar energy, smart grids, water and energy efficiency, and capacity building in these sectors, stressing the Authority’s commitment to providing a positive work environment. stimulating innovation, and providing its employees with the necessary tools that allow them to keep abreast of the latest developments, to be effective partners in anticipating and shaping the future.

For his part, Executive Vice President of the Business Development and Excellence Sector at the Authority, Eng. Walid bin Salman, indicated that the center contributes to advancing innovation in various fields of production and operation that the authority needs, and supports its endeavors to overcome the challenges faced by the energy sector when producing electricity from solar energy. And clean. Since its inception, the center has published 112 research papers in international scientific conferences, international journals and periodicals. The center has registered 6 patents since its inception, and new patents are being worked on.

It is noteworthy that the center organized two virtual sessions within the “Research in the Spotlight” series during the year 2021 on artificial intelligence algorithms, and the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority’s space program “Space-D”.

