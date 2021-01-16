Joe Biden’s landing at the White House comes hand in hand with a frantic schedule that will turn his first 100 days in an authentic ‘tour de force’ And that includes submitting to the coronavirus, propping up the economic recovery, reviewing climate policy and rethinking the role of large technology corporations. It will not be easy after surviving the longest elections in history, with the transition process blocked by the outgoing Administration, without the resources and full access to intelligence reports.

The president-elect, who will be sworn into office surrounded by the National Guard and among more extreme security measures than ever, has tried to offer a conciliatory tone, to maintain the public’s faith, ensuring that rescue is on the way. He will first need the Senate to ratify his entire cabinet and approve the Covid economic rescue package as soon as possible. In addition, from day one he will have to revoke dozens of executive orders, decrees and internal regulations to reverse and nullify the evil policies of his predecessor on issues such as immigration, the environment, discrimination or scientific research..

When it comes to the pandemic, his team must start by accelerating vaccine distribution and strengthening health care in states on the brink of collapse such as Arizona and California. Also reissue alliances with the international community, damaged after four years of isolationism and arrogance, in a desperate attempt to regain international leadership and credibility. Biden wants to banish the ‘America First’ dogma from his predecessor and return to the bosom of the international community. To do this, it will have to re-embrace the climate agreement, reevaluate relations with China and the nuclear agreement with Iran, put the cards on the table with Russia and face conflict scenarios in Syria and the Middle East.

In the domestic sphere, Biden is running as the president of the change, relaunching, on the one hand, public investment in green energy, and on the other, social spending in communities of color, promoting the creation of small businesses to generate employment and breathe air into the middle classes.

Following the police violence and racial explosion last summer, Biden has vowed to undertake the unavoidable reform of the security forces and regain the trust of minorities. For this, he counts on the respect he forged during his time as Obama’s vice president, when he knew how to connect law enforcement with civil rights groups.

Return to bipartisanship



The instability of recent years and the traumatic events in the Capitol could end up playing in favor of the president-elect, now focused on generating a political climate that gives way to moderation and away from extremism. After four decades in Congress and eight years at Obama’s side, Joe Biden knows the legislative dynamics well and maintains personal relationships with most of the congressmen. And while his insistence on working with the Republicans – attracting opposition elements – is not very well regarded in his own ranks, the boredom for what he leaves behind and for the legislative intolerance that has presided over this period seems to encourage the game of the bipartisanship.

Over the past few weeks, Biden has had to carefully select a Republican filibuster-proof cabinet to avoid seeing his legislative agenda emasculated at the worst possible moment. However, his recent victory in Georgia has secured him control of the Senate, giving him a breath of oxygen when he needed it most.

In addition to breaking the Republican blockade of recent years, the new balance of power in the House opens the door to new dynamics. Biden and his cabinet are preparing to give an aggressive response to the pandemic. The Senate is already working on the approval of the first legislative economic rescue package, without Republican support if necessary. This measure opens the door to allocate billions of dollars to reshape social policies. With just 50 votes, plus Vice President-elect Kamala Harris as a runoff (simple majority), the Senate will be able to act instead of spending precious time on Byzantine discussions.

The reform will allow Joe Biden to get the urgent approval of infrastructure projects, transition to sustainable energy, and even extend the ‘Obamacare’ subsidies. Bernie Sanders, new head of the Senate Budget Committee, will be the key figure in the development of reconciliation legislation, which, as he has already advanced, he will make imminent use to address the economic and health crisis that the pandemic has created. in its most terrible phase to date.

Fierce battle



Thus, the first bill of his Administration for a new economic rescue package, which Biden advanced this week will reach 1.9 trillion dollars, should be approved quickly. The new round of aid will increase direct individual checks to $ 1,400 and extend unemployment benefits through September. The Rescue Plan also allocates more than 400,000 million dollars to tackle the pandemic with an endowment of which two-fifths will go to the national vaccination program, the expansion of the Covid tests and an employment program in the field of public health. Biden is confident that he will be able to administer 100 million vaccines in his first 100 days in office, thus immunizing 50 million people (two doses required).

In the medium term, the president-elect faces a fierce battle to maintain precarious Democratic control in Congress. In 2022 elections will be held to renew part of the Chamber, an appointment in which presidents are often mistreated after the wear and tear of the first two years. Biden is determined to avoid the blow Barack Obama received that could lead to him losing the legislative initiative.

Aware of the deficiencies that plague his party, Biden’s plan is to inject resources into the state Democratic groupings that atrophied during the Obama years. Also redouble efforts to attract rural voters, as well as the electorate of the new ‘renaissance of the South’ that Georgia leads. Four years go by in a heartbeat and many fronts are open.

The position, which does not require confirmation by the Senate, has the dual role of close adviser to the president and head of the White House staffing. Klain enjoys the trust of Biden, whom he has known for a long time and has been a top advisor to his campaign. Former commander of the Army Central Command and four-star general, he will be the first African American to head the Pentagon. His election has been criticized for skipping the seven years that the military usually save to access political office, a tradition according to which the heads of the Pentagon must be civilians and that could hinder their confirmation.

Joe Biden has set out to reverse recent federal policy in this area after the dramatic setback experienced in the past four years. In this regard, the next president plans to impose stricter standards on the industry. Born in Cuba and the son of Cuban refugees in Los Angeles, he will be the first Latino to head a department that five secretaries have passed through in four years and that will now focus again on threats such as counterterrorism, cyber attacks or the response to the pandemic.

Democratic Congresswoman Deb Haaland from New Mexico will become the first Native American to serve in government in more than 120 years. Haaland will also be the first indigenous woman to head the department that oversees federal and tribal lands. Federal Appeals Court Judge Merrick Garland was a 2016 Supreme Court nominee by Obama in his senior year, but Senate Republicans blocked his appointment. As a senior Justice Department official, he oversaw the 1995 bombing of a federal building in Oklahoma City that killed 168 people.

The until now mayor of Boston has a long history in the union field, where he has led among others the construction workers of Boston, and his relationship with Joe Biden goes back a long time. The new Administration has promised important changes in a department that in the last four years has dedicated itself more to protecting employers than its workers. A descendant of European Jewish refugees and with decades of experience in Congress, Tony Blinken was Deputy National Security Advisor from 2013 to 2015 with Obama. Following the purge of his predecessor’s veteran diplomats and career officials, Biden will focus on restoring diplomatic ties.