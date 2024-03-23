Vorobyov: the rescue operation has been completed at Crocus, the search continues

The rescue operation at the site of the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall has been completed. This was announced by the Governor of the Moscow Region Andrei Vorobyov.

At the same time, he clarified, the search for the missing is still ongoing.

According to him, rescuers recovered the bodies of 133 victims of the terrorist attack from the rubble. To date, 50 victims have been identified. “Identification by relatives is ahead. In hospitals, doctors are fighting for the lives of 107 people,” added the head of the region.

Thousands of Russians wanted to help the victims

More than half of the victims were hospitalized in serious or extremely serious condition, said Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova. She assured that there is enough medicine, blood and dressing materials in medical institutions.

Related materials:

Despite this, residents of Moscow and the Moscow region went en masse to blood transfusion centers in order to help those affected by the terrorist attack. The capital's Department of Health said that on March 23, more than four thousand Moscow residents came to donor centers. The metropolitan authorities called the flow of people wishing to donate shelter components unprecedented.

In the Moscow Region Ministry of Health, in turn, reportedthat 2,712 donors came to blood centers. During the day, almost a ton of blood and its components was prepared in the departments.

Organizations also expressed their desire to help the victims. Thus, VDNKh and a number of residents of the country’s main exhibition will direct proceeds from their own facilities over the weekend to help the victims and families of the victims. The Moscow Zoo and city museums decided to do the same. The largest retailers joined the action: Pyaterochka, Perekrestok, Magnit, Azbuka Vkusa, Myasnov, VkusVill, M.Video and others. Six Russian airlines – Aeroflot, Siberia (S7 Airlines), Ural Airlines, NordStar, Red Wings and Smartavia – will provide free flights to relatives of victims of the terrorist attack.

The Zenit football club promised to send all funds received from the home match with FC Baltika, which will take place on April 6, to the victims. Olympic champion Alina Zagitova made a donation to those killed and injured during the terrorist attack. The athlete transferred 500 thousand rubles to a special account of Sberbank and the Russian Red Cross.

Nationwide mourning has begun in Russia

On Sunday, March 24, nationwide mourning began in Russia for the victims of the terrorist attack. National flags have been lowered in the country and entertainment events have been cancelled. Federal television channels have removed entertainment programs and advertising from the air.

“Together with those who have lost their loved ones, the whole country, our entire people, are grieving,” Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier.

According to him, the criminals who committed the terrorist attack coldly and purposefully set out to kill, shoot people at point-blank range. The head of state noted that this is exactly how the Nazis once acted, “carrying out massacres in the occupied territories.”

They planned to stage a show execution, a bloody act of intimidation Vladimir PutinPresident of Russia

The president emphasized that only retribution and oblivion await terrorists; “they have no future.”

As a sign of solidarity with the Russian people, mourning has also been declared in the Republika Srpska, Nicaragua and Abkhazia. National flags will be flown at half-mast at the British and Australian embassies in Moscow.