In suspense and with a lump in their throats, the families of the ten workers trapped since Wednesday in a mine in northern Mexico continued this Friday in vigil at the foot of the deposit. The purr of the powerful pumps that extract water from the flooded wells and the continuous hustle and bustle, night and day, of the almost 400 troops deployed in the town of Sabinas, in the State of Coahuila, were proof of the complexity of an operation that has become uphill as the hours go by.

The governor of the region, Miguel Riquelme, explained to local media that the difficulty of the rescue work has worsened because the plans for the mine “were not up to date” and “there is no notion” of the conditions of the deposit, which is of the type called ‘pocito’, very common to extract coal in Coahuila. These are artisanal infrastructures that pose a significant danger to those who work in them since they lack a concrete structure that protects them from landslides like an industrial mine, metallurgical engineer Guillermo Iglesias explained to a local radio station.

The miners, who have been trapped underground for more than 48 hours after an underground river caused a flood while they were digging and blocked the exits, would be at a depth of 34 meters, according to the Aztec newspaper ‘El Universal’. The wells of the Sabinas deposit are 60 meters deep and three of them would be flooded to about half their level. For this reason, “it is essential to reduce the level of the water mirror in the area of ​​the incident to be in a position to allow the safe entry of specialized search and rescue personnel,” said Laura Velázquez, national coordinator of Civil Protection.

In that sense, the site is working with 19 extraction pumps and in the “next few hours” it is expected that other teams with greater capacity will arrive to “speed up the work,” Riquelme said. «On average, approximately 60 liters of water are being extracted per second, and there is a daily extraction volume of 5,111 cubic meters. We are working tirelessly,” Velázquez added.

The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, has urged governors, as well as federal government officials, to send water extraction pumps to support the work. “We want to send our solidarity again, our hug to the relatives, and that we do not lose faith,” said the president at his daily press conference. “What I want with all my heart is that we rescue the miners,” he said.

“Despair”



“Despair hurts me, not knowing what is happening,” Jesús Mireles Romo, 24, told AFP with a cracked voice, who was one of the first to arrive at the accident site, even before the authorities, to find out the fate. that his father, José Luis, one of the captive workers, had run. Five of the members of the group managed to flee in time, although wounded, and were able to give notice of what had happened. They were hospitalized and two were discharged this Friday.

The collapse recalls what happened in February 2006 at the Pasta de Conchos mine, also in Coahuila, where 65 workers died in an accident and only two bodies were recovered. Last June, another flood in a coal deposit in the same region broke the roof and walls of the mine and trapped seven miners inside. They all passed away.