While the Morena government still stubborn in disappear he barn of Mexico and put an end to the dream of food sovereignty, the farmers fall in bankruptcy not being able to recover even the production cost.

Desperate, they see how the most important economic activity in sinaloa disappears before the government indifference indolent that, with even more impudence and insensitivity, challenges them to see what they are capable of defending the fruit of your labor. Sadly we see that, given the lack of political will of this 4th government, the economy of our state plummets and the president, in his short, misinformed and very limited vision, qualifies the fight as a blackmail.

With their faces stained by the intense rays of the sun, their hands lacerated and their bodies tired from working in the fields, those who live off the agriculture business lose faith in the economic policy of our country, and they have no choice but to appeal to the sensitivity of the federal legislators of opposition, because those of Brunette they are already busy enough finding a space for the 2024 election and following the indications of his tropical messiah.

Precisely the tenant of National Palace shamelessly violates the laws in search of his successor, designing internal processes that claim not to be internal processes, defrauding the law and the Constitutiondistributing future charges among his supporters, in the same way that he distributes the people’s money in gigantic white elephants without attending to what the government really needs. people of mexico: he rescue of the mexican field.

Many citizens still do not understand why allocate so much money to a refinery which, finally, already cost three times more than what was budgeted, when the agriculture and the food sovereignty of our country are at risk; and why boost the famous Mayan Train? which also far exceeded the allocated resource, when The population living in poverty increased by 24% with the current government of Morenaaccording to Coneval.

When it comes to supporting farmers, the official narrative “is that there is no money.” Unfortunately, we have in the state government a puppeta bad copy of his leader, who is barely able to say that, without knowing or understanding what the president says, he agrees with him… “yes Sir…” “whatever you order/say Sir”.

And as everyone knows, he did so and said so. Now, with the conflict of the farmerswhen as a recorder he repeated the speech of his only boss and instead of looking for solutions, he not only hides the Secretary of Agriculture, but also dares to blame industrialists for the lack of public policies in favor of agriculture. They are good at hiding, in their offices and on the terraces of the government palace, for that they are good. Throw the stone and hide the hand.

This 4th government simply doesn’t care about agriculture -perhaps because they do not understand it-, so much so that they did not have the capacity to avoid the importation of corn to our country, since they did not anticipate that the commercialization and international prices would directly affect national producers and the economy of the Sinaloans.

And, as if that were not enough, the body in charge of establishing the operating rules for federal support for this sector: Mexican Food Safety (SEGALMEX), seems not to be aware that commercial agriculture exists in our country. Much less were they aware that most of the Sinaloan economy depends on it and that the grains that are produced here, in addition to being in greater quantity, are also the best quality in the world, for which reason they earned the title to the granary of Mexico and today the government has abandoned them.

Instead, they seem to have loose hands and very long nails to continue robbing Mexicans, a situation to which the President Lopez Obradorsince he is already aware of the 22 complaints against the directors of Segalmexof which 15 investigation folders have already been opened for deviations and irregularities amounting to 11 billion pesos.

We regret that, even though the agriculture is one of the most important sectors For the administration of any Mexican government, López Obrador has done nothing to at least keep it alive.

Further regrettable Still, from the government they do not understand -perhaps because their criteria is not enough for them- that the struggle of the producers is an integral element of the many that make up the struggle for a greater objective and of general interest: the rescue of the Mexican countryside. , the fight that belongs to everyone and everyone, and that Brunettecowardly pretends to hinder.

