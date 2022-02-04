The rescue efforts of Rayan, a five-year-old boy who has spent more than 70 hours at the bottom of a well in Morocco, have entered a decisive phase this Friday, since the rescue services are preparing to dig a horizontal tunnel to match the well in which the boy is with the parallel well they have dug to save him.

Around noon, there has been a collapse in the parallel shaft, which is 32 meters deep, like the shaft in which Rayan is trapped, located in the town of Ighrane. The excavation of the horizontal tunnel will last at least four hours and it is a job that requires caution to avoid landslides.

Regarding the child’s state of health, the rescue services have reported that, with a camera that has been put into the well where he is, they have detected a small movement that they have interpreted as a sign of life, according to a member of the team in statements to the Moroccan news portal Le360. Rayan is regularly supplied with oxygen.