The Ministry of Emergency Situations rescued a camel that fell into a well at the Baikonur cosmodrome

EMERCOM of Russia / Telegram

There was a camel at one of the technical sites of the Baikonur cosmodrome. He fell into a well; to get out, he needed the help of rescuers from the Ministry of Emergency Situations, who recorded the process of rescuing the animal on video. It was published in Telegram– channel of the ministry.

“Specialists of the Fire Service No. 2 of the Special Directorate of the Federal Border Guard Service No. 70 of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation used fire hoses to pull out the poor fellow. Having rested a little and gained strength, the animal proudly continued on its way,” the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations added.

