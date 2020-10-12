In Russia, they propose to prohibit the transfer of compensation for damage in an accident, so that fraudsters do not use it. As Izvestia found out, the bill “On Amendments to Part 2 of Art. 799 of the Civil Code of the Russian Federation “are preparing to introduce the State Duma deputies from” United Russia “.

The document prohibits the assignment of the victim’s rights to compensation for harm to life and health, to compensation for moral damage, to receive fines and other payments due to a citizen under the Federal Law “On Protection of Consumer Rights.”

As its author, Natalya Kostenko, a State Duma deputy from United Russia, told Izvestia, the reason for the development of new rules was the appeal to her by residents of the Krasnodar Territory, who suffered from fraudsters who presented themselves as automobile lawyers.

“In total, about 700 people became victims of this scam. They received a demand to return insurance payments and personal income tax from these amounts. It turned out that having got into an accident, these citizens for a certain amount assigned their rights to recover damages under OSAGO. For example, they immediately received 50 thousand, refusing to independently prove in court damage from 200 or 300 thousand rubles or more, – the deputy explained.

According to her, in the end, the fraudsters did it for the victims, who significantly overestimated the damage and received a lot of money. The fraudulent scheme was revealed when insurance companies began to appeal the decision on payments. It turned out that he was received by the same judge in Crimea.

According to the All-Russian Union of Insurers, the share of fraud accounted for by OSAGO was 90% in 2018, and 87% in 2019. It is the Krasnodar Territory that is one of the leaders in this type of crime. This is stated in the January study of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation “Monitoring of regional risks of unfair actions in OSAGO”, which referred the region along with eight other subjects to the red risk zone.

Lend the steering wheel: the Duma wants to prohibit transferring compensation for damage in an accident