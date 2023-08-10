It is increasingly common, especially in special traffic operations on the occasion of holidays or vacations, to see how DGT helicopters monitor the behavior of drivers from the air.

Pegasus helicopters have an aerial radar system that provides an advantage: it is more selective and allows the behavior of drivers to be observed, identifying risk behaviors.

Pegasus can act from a height of 300 meters and a kilometer away from the target. The purpose of the system is to know the geographic coordinates (latitude and longitude) of the vehicle being controlled in order to calculate its speed. First, it locates the helicopter’s position in space with extraordinary precision, through various mechanisms (gyroscopes and accelerometers) and a computer program added to the surveillance cameras.

A laser then measures the distance between the helicopter and the vehicle every three seconds. With these data you can find out the successive positions of the vehicle and calculate its average speed for penalty purposes. Once the infringement is confirmed, a frame of the recording is sent electronically as evidence to the Automated Complaints Treatment Center (ESTRADA) from where it is processed. And immediate action is even planned in cases of crime, contacting a Civil Guard patrol from the same helicopter.

What do you have to do to be a pilot?



Being a pilot of these devices in Spain is, a priori, simple because there is much more demand for professionals than available positions, both in the private and public sectors. The problem is that getting a commercial pilot’s license requires a considerable investment of time and capital.

The unavoidable requirement to be a pilot for the DGT is, first of all, to be an official. Once an opposition has been approved and you are part of groups A, B or C, regardless of the body, the next thing is to demonstrate that you have the title of helicopter pilot.

There are three different types of helicopter pilot titles. The most basic of them, the private pilot license (PPL) only allows free flights and prohibits users from receiving remuneration for flying. This is the degree used by amateurs and it is insufficient to be a professional.

To be so, the commercial pilot license (CPL) must be approved, which restricts the number of occupants in the aircraft to one and the maximum mass of the helicopter at 4,000 kilos, so they are small aircraft intended for the transport of light goods or the use of control elements.

The DGT explains how air radars work



DGT







The Pegasus used by the DGT has a maximum takeoff weight of 2,270 kilos, so the CPL license should be enough. However, Traffic will request a more advanced version, the Airline Transport Pilot’s License, which allows passengers and ships weighing more than 4,000 kilos to be carried.

A pilot who has these accreditations must be attentive to the announcement of places in the different provincial headquarters, although there are also vacancies in emergency services or maritime rescue. The Administration values ​​qualities such as having more than 1,000 flight hours or having the Eccureuil AS350 or AS355 certificates.