The Public State Employment Service (SEPE) explains what citizens who wish to access the ‘Active Insertion Income’ (RAI) must do. According to SEPE, citizens can apply for RAI if they do not exceed the income limit, if they have carried out and justified the active search for employment and have recently exhausted a benefit or subsidy.

This body has warned on its social networks that citizens who are still unemployed and are not entitled to contributory benefits or unemployment benefits can apply for RAI. The first thing they must do is request an appointment to submit the application at the SEPE. If you are a long-term unemployed person or a person with a disability, you must previously prove to the regional public employment service of your office that you have carried out active job search actions (BAE).

How to request the ‘Active Insertion Income’ (RAI)



Those citizens who meet the requirements may request the Active Insertion Income through the internet, from the electronic headquarters of the SEPE. In person at the benefits office, at any registry office and by regular mail.

In addition to the procedure, the official application form, identity document, bank document, family book, proof of income and possible certificate of children with disabilities must be presented.

Requirements to apply for RAI



According to the SEPE website, the RAI is granted for a maximum of 11 months and is charged with effect from the day following the request. There are a series of requirements that citizens must meet to apply for the RAI:

– Be unemployed and registered as a job seeker, maintain said registration throughout the period of receiving the benefit and sign the activity commitment.

– Being under 65 years of age.

– Not having their own monthly income greater than 75% of the minimum interprofessional salary (SMI), excluding the proportional part of two extraordinary payments. The rents will be computed by their full or gross performance. The income that comes from business, professional, agricultural, livestock or artistic activities, will be computed by the difference between the income and expenses necessary to obtain it. Capital gains will be computed by the difference between capital gains and losses.

– If you have a spouse and/or children under 26 years of age or older with disabilities, or minors in foster care, the requirement of lack of income will only be understood to be fulfilled when the sum of the income of all the members of your family unit thus constituted, including to you, divided by the number of members that compose it, does not exceed 75% of the SMI, excluding the proportional part of two extraordinary payments.

– Victims of gender, domestic or sexual violence can access the RAI who have accredited said condition before the competent Administration, provided that they have not been beneficiaries of three programs, that they do not live with the aggressor, that they are registered as claimants of employment and who meet the income requirement of the family unit.

– Not having been a beneficiary of three previous rights to the active insertion income program.