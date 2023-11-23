Thursday, November 23, 2023, 12:09



Updated 2:25 p.m.

Are you planning to buy an electric scooter on Black Friday or for Christmas? The General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) notifies consumers of the regulations that come into force in 2024 so that customers take them into consideration when purchasing this type of vehicles.

For this reason, they recalled this Wednesday that starting next January 22, only VMPs that are certified for use will be able to be marketed. However, those that are marketed until January 21, 2024 may circulate in the permitted spaces until January 22, 2027, even though they do not have said certificate. After that date, only those who have this document will be able to transit.

According to the General Vehicle Regulations, VMP are all those vehicles that consist of one or more wheels, that are equipped with a single seat and are powered exclusively by electric motors (batteries of up to 100 VDC and with an integrated charger of up to 240 VAC input). These reach a maximum speed by design between 6 and 25 km/h. Likewise, they can only be equipped with a seat or saddle if they are equipped with self-balancing systems.

How to consult the brands already certified



The DGT has made a page available to users where they can consult all the brands and models that have already been certified. All those that appear on the list meet the requirements demanded by the VMP Characteristics Manual. The catalog is located at organization’s website. Regarding the characteristics that must be met, the following are considered:

– Speed: the maximum allowed is 25 km/h. Once this figure is reached, the motor will stop driving the mechanism.

– Braking system: they must have two independent brakes that allow a minimum deceleration of 3.5 m/s2. Likewise, those with more than two wheels must have a parking brake.

– Visibility: they must be equipped with white front reflectors; on both sides, in white or auto yellow, and rear, in red. The brake light must be differentiated or combined with the rear light.

In addition, VMPS intended for transporting goods or other types of services must be equipped with yellow side and red rear reflectors on the edges and corners of the load. Among its features, the installation of front and rear turn signals, mirrors and reversing assistant is also contemplated.

Where they cannot circulate



The DGT reminds that there are areas in which it is completely prohibited to circulate with any vehicle recognized as a VMP. Specifically, they will not be able to enter crossings, interurban roads and highways and expressways. Nor will they be able to do so in urban tunnels or on sidewalks in urban areas. Failure to comply may result in a fine for the driver.