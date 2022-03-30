All workers want to reach retirement age to be able to enjoy life, after fulfilling the Social Security contribution requirements required by law. The ordinary retirement age is set at 65 years, provided that it has been reached a period of quote of 37 years and six months.

Those people who meet this contribution period will be able to retire at 65, but the rest must wait until they turn 66. In order to access retirement, workers must be affiliated with Social Security, have reached the legal age required by law and comply with the minimum contribution period, set at 15 years. In addition, it is essential to contribute a minimum of two years in the last 15 years before submitting the retirement application.

With the changes introduced in the pension system, those workers who present a contribution less than 37 years and six monthsif they want to retire with the 100% of the pension that corresponds to them, they will have to be 66 years and two months old compliments. A law approved in accordance with the pension reform agreed by the Government of José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero and the social agents in 2011.

Precisely, the new contribution period and the ordinary retirement age are factors that have caused delays in the retirement age, although they are not the only ones since there are workers who, despite reaching the ordinary age, have not yet been able to retire. As well must comply with the years quoted in order to access a voluntary early retirement or a retirement derived from cessation involuntary at work.

At first casethe required contribution period is 35 years, while in the case of involuntary early retirementyou must reach the 33 years paid into Social Security. In order to apply for early retirement, it is necessary to meet a age Requirement, since this must be less than two years, at most, to the legal that in each case is applicable, that is, by 2022, it could be requested at 64 years and two months maximum.

On the other hand, if the person accumulates 37 years and six months or older of contributions, the ordinary age that would be applied would be the 65 years and, therefore, the advance could be requested at the age of 63, at the latest.

Professions that allow early retirement

There are certain professions whose employees could qualify for the early retirement at age 60especially those jobs considered by Social Security as “exceptionally painful, dangerous character, toxic or unhealthy, and have high rates of morbidity or mortality“.

Among them, some stand out, such as bullfighting professionals, workers of the Mining Statute, flight personnel of aerial workers, local police and agents of the Ertzaintza, firefighters at the service of administrations and public bodies, artists and railway workers. The minimum limit is 52 years old, except for miners and sea workers who have special requirements.