Requirements from the rider of rapper Guf became known to the Telegram channel Mash.

From food, the musician included in the rider fresh mango, sliced ​​u200bu200blightly salted trout and salmon, cheese and meat plates, vegetables, olives, a large pack of M&M’s, pickles, a bread basket. It is also important for him to be able to order food from the menu (salads, snacks and hot dishes).

The Guf bar should have two bottles of vodka and whiskey of certain brands, juices (orange, apple, cherry and tomato), five liters of berry or cranberry juice, Coca-Cola, Red Bull, water, tea complete with lemon and honey. He also needs an ice bucket and wet antibacterial wipes.

For non-compliance with the requirements of the menu, the organizers of the event face a fine of 50 thousand rubles. In addition, similar fines are issued for non-compliance with the requirements for transfer, transport, accommodation, location and filling the dressing room. For example, an artist is ready to settle only in hotels with four or five stars.

