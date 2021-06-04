A group of travelers upon their arrival at Palma airport, on May 22. CATI CLADERA / EFE

Starting Monday, vaccinated travelers from all over the world will be able to enter Spain, not just Europeans. This was announced by the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, on May 21 in Fitur, although the fine print of that decision is still unknown. Among the conditions that will be included in the final document, it is worth mentioning that immunized travelers can only enter the country once 14 days have elapsed since the last puncture and they have the complete regimen – the Janssen single dose or the second dose in medicines that require two – as explained by various government sources.

The order will be published in principle this Saturday in the State official newsletter (BOE), according to these same sources, and will take effect on Monday as previously announced. The text is being worked on in the Ministries of Health and the Interior – in charge of health and border control. At the end of this Thursday the document was well advanced, although it has not yet been closed.

Another issue that will be included in the order is that the accepted drugs will be those approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) or the World Health Organization (WHO). In other words, those administered in Spain —Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Janssen—, as well as the Chinese Sinopharm and Sinovac-Coronavac.

This point, which Sánchez already advanced in the hype and saucer announcement that Spain would reopen to the world, is important for the population outside Europe or the United States mainly. For example in Latin America, in countries like Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Brazil, Uruguay and Chile, among others. That is to say, the connection for leisure with markets with which there is a lot of relationship will be allowed again, even with many families separated by the Atlantic that until now were not allowed to visit their relatives if it was not for just cause.

This measure will also be important for the gradual recovery of long-haul flights —it will be a boost for air connectivity that was diminished by restrictions. For example with various Asian countries, where one of these two drugs approved by the WHO and not yet by the EMA is used for the most part. These include China, Thailand, the Philippines and India, among others.

Likewise, countries such as Turkey and Egypt, closer to the Union but outside the community group, where these drugs are used, will benefit from the new order. These drugs are also being inoculated in the Middle East, for example in the United Arab States, Bahrain and Iran. As well as in countries of the African continent such as Morocco, Algeria or Senegal.