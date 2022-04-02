FC Barcelona wants a star for next season, the Blaugrana team does not rule out Haaland’s dream signing, however, they understand that although it is not impossible, it is very complex, which is why, within Laporta’s signing list , today a stellar name shines as plan ‘B’ to the Norwegian, it is one of the best scorers in the history of football, Robert Lewandowski.
The culé team and the striker through their agent Pini Zahavi, have maintained contacts to start detailing the possible arrival of the Pole to Barcelona next season and although days ago it was stated that there was already a principle of agreement between both parties , everything indicates that a detail is missing in the negotiation.
The economic issue would be resolved with the defined figures and with Robert in agreement with it, however, today the obstacle is the duration of the contract, since Lewandowski demands a minimum of 3 safe seasons from the club for him, thus seeking to secure his sporting future within of Europe’s elite for quite some time. The Pole would have already given the definitive “yes” to Barcelona to arrive in the summer, as long as his request for the duration of the contract is fulfilled.
