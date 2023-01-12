Julio César Domínguez has made a mistake that will stain his career for life, last weekend, the Mexican defender celebrated the birthday of one of his sons and what was a party with the theme of a famous video game ended in an allusive celebration to organized crime, a serious social problem in Mexico and which the Mexican defender took as something else and something worth celebrating.
This fact put the player in the eye of the hurricane, who was financially fined by Liga MX and suspended four games by Cruz Azul, it has also been reported that the footballer and his family will receive psychological support from both institutions. From any point of view, the sanction has been light and will not set precedents, something natural within Mexican soccer, what is a fact, is that within the machine these media failures can no longer be committed and that is why the squad has received a notice.
According to information from El Universal Deportes, Cruz Azul asked the team to be much more careful with the images they share on their digital platforms. There is no prohibition on attending celebrations or sharing the moments they experience through their social profiles, but the The sports management of the machine, as well as the media people, have indicated that they should have much more criteria when choosing what type of publications to share, since some can generate chaos and affect the image of the club as did the ‘Cata ‘.
