Just a few days before the Christmas Lottery draw, Thais Villas visited the San Ildefonso Boarding Residence to show viewers The Intermediate How the children prepare for one of the most anticipated events of the holidays.

“What if I’m wrong?” commented one of them, while another revealed that this It was going to be his first year and “I’m very excited”commented the little one.

Two of them explained that they had already sung El Gordo and that every day they sang two wires to prepare, although, “As we have a lot of homework, it is very difficult for us to rehearse”highlighted one of them.

Villas also asked them about the people who come to see the draw live… and dressed up. One of them recalled that: “Last year I saw someone who looked like a clown, I had a fit of laughter when I saw a man dressed as a shrimp“.

If they started dreaming about being hit by the Fat Man, A boy said he would go to the United States with his uncle because “she always dreams of singing,” while a girl would want to bring her family from Colombia or go live there.





“I would start my own business, because In a few years, instead of 4, there would be 40 million“, commented another of the little ones with the reporter from the La Sexta program.

The little ones also shared with Villas what being lucky meant to them. “Find me 50 euros on the street”, “give me a mansion” or “have a family and a house to live in”, were some of their responses.

Taking advantage of the occasion, Villas He asked them to sing the tenth of his company as if it were Fattybut one of the children was wrong. Later, and with the wires and as a test, they did it correctly.