The request to the Mayor is that of a public funeral for the newborn found lifeless in a Caritas dumpster in Milan

The story of the baby girl found dead in a Caritas dumpster in Milan, she entered the hearts of many people. City councilor Deborah Giovanati turned to Mayor Beppe Sala to organize a public funeral for the little girl.

A decision he has touched all the citizensbecause that newborn found dead has no mother and no father, but has become everyone’s daughter.

The unfortunate incident happened last April 28th, in the Città Studi area in Milan. A pensioner noticed a little hand sticking out of a sweatshirt thrown in the Caritas dumpster. He initially thought it was one old doll and drew the attention of another pensioner. But soon the two realized that it was a little human being and they suffered sounded the alarm.

After the autopsy, it was revealed that the baby was already deceased at the time of abandonment. The police are investigating, with the hope of succeeding in track down the mother. This may be in danger, as a result of infections reported after a home birth. Video from surveillance cameras in the area will be essential.

Meanwhile, before the burial, it will be important to give a first and last name to the little one and the task will be up to the Public Prosecutor’s Office.

The letter to the mayor: the newborn is everyone’s daughter

The city councilor wrote a letter to the Mayor: