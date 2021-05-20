Fabián Rodríguez Simón registers his last entry to Uruguay on December 8, 2020. This newspaper learned that entered through the town of Fray Bentos, on the border with Gualeguaychú, Entre Ríos.

In the resolution by which Judge Maria Romilda Servini de Cubría requested his international capture, it is stated that the defendant’s defense informed that he would return to Argentina on May 15.

Clarion he also learned that “Pepín” Rodríguez Simón did a request for residence in the neighboring country and it was processed, although other sources say that he also sought to renounce it to change his status to that of political refugee, this May.

It transpired that Rodríguez Simón presented two habeas corpus in Uruguay, one was rejected, May 6, and another is being analyzed, reported journalistic sources in Montevideo.

Sources consulted in Montevideo said that he already had his steps planned. And what is “streaky that skein”. The judicial situation and the maneuvers of the macrista operator to evade Justice make the government of Luis Lacalle Pou uncomfortable.

Neighboring sources said that they do not want to add tension with the government of Alberto Fernández, with whom there are strong differences on the political and commercial future of Mercosur. In fact, the two presidents maintained a harsh verbal exchange on March 26 during the last summit of the bloc and they never spoke to each other again.

Police sources said that Servini de Cubría already sent Interpol Argentina the official letter in which he requests the international capture of the accused of alleged persecution of the Indalo business group and of being in “rebellion.” This Wednesday, the international arrest warrant was completing the procedures to be sent to Interpol Uruguay.

Neither Ambassador Carlos “Pájaro” Enciso (the Uruguayan in Buenos Aires) nor Alberto Iribarne (the Argentine ambassador in Montevideo) had any formalities.

Argentina and Uruguay have an extradition treaty in force -This is how the neighbors sent Sebastián Romero, the activist who fired a homemade mortar in front of Congress in December 2017, to this country.

The law “On the Right to Refugee and Refugees” of Uruguay, 18.706, and establishes an informative lock on the cases they deal with. It works in a similar way to that of Argentina, although it tends to be less politicized than that of Argentina.

The CORE -the body in charge of deciding on applications for recognition of refugee status- has up to 90 days to rule on a case.

It is chaired by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and made up of a Representative from the National Migration Directorate, a Representative from the University of the Republic, one from the Legislative Branch, another from the Ecumenical Service for Human Dignity, and a representation from UNHCR. plus another from the National Association of Development-Oriented Non-Governmental Organizations.

The voice that made itself felt this Wednesday about the case of Pepín Rodriguez Simón was that of José “Pepe” Mujica.

“The man is trying to get away, apparently. Either he has no confidence in Justice or his ball is muddy. The only thing I know is that, unfortunately, Justice is tampering with it and Justice has allowed ourselves to be tampered with. That degrades us to All of us. It takes away our confidence, “said the former president, now retired from public office, in dialogue with Radio with you.

Said “It will be the Uruguayan Justice that will have to measure” whether or not to accept the request to be a political refugee. But he clarified that the situation “puts us in trouble.”

Look also