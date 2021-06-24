Banks and their reputations are discussed again. The opening of an investigation by the CNMC (National Commission of Markets and Competition) to some entities for ICO loans, the news about the efforts of the financial sector to improve its image or, now, the prolongation of the uncertainty about the sentence of the Supreme Court, which opens a hearing procedure to the parties on the deadline to complain about the abusive clauses of mortgages … All this has rekindled the debate on its public image. Previously, bonus of its executives and the ERE – with recent protests – were the subject of strong controversy, even on the political front.

The image of the sector – as occurs in the sociological assessments of other sectors of society, such as politicians or the justice system – has never been very positive. Probably the biggest deterioration in confidence on a global scale occurred after 2008 with the financial crisis. In addition to assigning them almost exclusively all responsibility, the fact that billions had to be spent rescuing entities around the world made them an easy target. The entire sector was blamed for problems – yes, serious ones – of specific entities.

More information

Since then, the banking industry has faced unprecedented regulatory intensity. With significant efforts, in parallel, to improve its reputation and its commitment to society. From financial education campaigns to the intense participation of its leaders in social debates, through its proactive attitude in credit management of the covid-19 crisis. They are actions in the right direction.

The perception of insufficiency is closely related to the transformation towards a different banking model, with many traumatic processes such as mergers and restructurings, demanded in many cases by supervisors. In this way new problems and tensions appear when they had not yet recovered from the last battle. In employment, the focus goes to layoffs rather than talent renewal in an environment of technological competence and customer orientation.

Finally, the lack of a complete regulatory framework has led to numerous judgments on different clauses of mortgage loans, transcendental financial instruments in our economy. On Wednesday, the Supreme Court postponed the decision, perhaps seeking a specific technical solution rather than a more abrupt and generalized one. These loopholes are a headache for borrowers, banks and justice. In banking everything is being dictated to the fingertips, something that is a long way off for other large companies such as technology companies.

The tour of the ICO loan episode remains to be seen. Despite the impact on the media and on the reputation of the sector, the real impact could be limited to very few operations. In many cases, they could even have resulted in an improvement in the terms of the loan. History has repeated itself: the initial damage from the news has already occurred, the reputation of the sector has taken steps back and now it is time to return to the starting box and pedal to correct the situation. The sector works with more pedagogy and a more proactive image and reputation management.