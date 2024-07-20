Home page politics

From: Florian Pfitzner

Press Split

Donald Trump failed to play the statesman role at the party conference. The only SPD representative present said: “The audience wanted the aggressive Trump.”

Berlin – No reconciliation. That is what many observers said after the speech by Donald Trump at the party convention of the republican Some had previously believed that Trump might manage to appear somewhat statesmanlike after the assassination attempt. Trump himself had promised after the shooting that he would present himself in a new way in this speech and speak of “national reconciliation.”

Trump did not succeed in doing this. Metin Hakverdi came to this conclusion during the party conference speech. “Trump made a great effort to appear as conciliatory as possible,” the SPD MP said in an interview with IPPEN.MEDIAThe former US president, who is aiming for a return to the White House, has not managed to maintain this style. “The Republicans at the convention had little to do with the conciliatory Trump,” says Hakverdi. The candidate repeatedly responded to chants in the hall. “The audience wanted the aggressive Trump.”

Trump speaks of the “grace of the Almighty” ahead of the US election

Before the appearance, SPD politician Hakverdi flew from the congress in Milwaukee to Atlanta to give the speech with Democrats to follow. Before that, he was the only SPD representative on site to get an idea of ​​what was going on. Now Trump appeared on the open party conference stage for the first time since the attack, his right ear covered with a plaster. Trump spoke of what was initially a “wonderful evening” in Butler County, Pennsylvania, which ended abruptly with the shooting. “He spoke about this matter for a long time,” says Hakverdi. This culminated in these sentences: “I shouldn’t actually be standing here this evening. I’m only standing here thanks to the grace of the Almighty.”

Donald Trump speaks on the last day of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee. © picture alliance/dpa/AP | Evan Vucci

Trump had actually resolved not to demonise his political opponents – but then he ranted as usual about “crazy Nancy Pelosi”, the grande dame of the US Democrats, who is allegedly “destroying the country”. Trump has repeatedly said in his speech about US presidents Joe Biden – but almost always as the man “whose name I am not mentioning here”. From Trump’s point of view, Biden has made “unforgivable mistakes”. What is planned before such a speech and what bubbles out spontaneously is difficult to say, especially with Trump. “But you could get the impression that he no longer had himself under control,” says Hakverdi. “The reactions from the audience also did not fit the party conference direction.”

Trump falls into old patterns and complains about a “partisan witch hunt”

The key messages of the speech include those that have been heard many times before from the right-wing populist Trump: “America first,” of course: If he wins the election, he will “not allow other countries to come to the USA and plunder our country.” In the auto industry, he wants to “bring back every single job – every single one.” He spoke of the criminal proceedings against him as a “partisan witch hunt” and “totally fake.”

After this speech, Trump will hardly be able to credibly present himself as a reconciler before the US election. “There will be no new Trump,” predicts Hakverdi. “That’s what the Democrats are counting on.”

The US state of Georgia is one of the so-called swing states that will ultimately decide this election. SPD representative Hakverdi is currently speaking with Democrats there who want to be re-elected in the state. The discussions often focus on a possible withdrawal by US President Biden, who has been heavily criticized within the party. Legally speaking, Biden probably has nine or ten days left to decide whether he wants to remain a candidate, explains Hakverdi. In fact, every day counts for the Democrats now. “With the end of the Republican Party Convention, the ball is now clearly in Joe Biden’s court,” says the SPD representative. “The pressure may soon become too great.”