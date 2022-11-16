Election night ended in election week. Eight days after polls closed for in-person voting, ballots in California’s 27th district on Wednesday night gave Mike Garcia the 218th seat and tilted control of the House of Representatives to the Republican Party, which obtains a slim majority, much less than what the polls predicted. The Senate, whose winner was announced last Saturday, will be controlled by the Democrats for the next two years: they have 50 of the 100 seats, and they could still scratch one more on December 6, when the second round of the dispute they face is held. in Georgia to Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker. The result of the mid-term legislative elections in the United States is a historic disappointment for conservatives, who were confident that the appointment would comply with the usual script and end in a much more severe defeat for the party in power.

Republican control of the House will have enormous consequences, however, for President Joe Biden, who will have to face an unprecedented scenario for him: a divided government for the rest of his legislature. He came to the White House promising that he would unite the country and show that it is possible to work from bipartisanship, but the climate of general confrontation does not invite optimism in the two years that began this Wednesday. The Republicans arrive with plans to torpedo his political agenda. And for this they have already chosen their helmsman: the Californian congressman Kevin McCarthy, who, if nothing goes wrong, will preside over the House of Representatives from January.

“Last week’s election demonstrated the strength and resilience of American democracy,” Biden said in a statement sent by the White House just minutes after AP, CNN and NBC projected that the contested seat, one of 10 that remained to be adjudicated, had finally fallen. “I congratulate Leader McCarthy on the Republicans winning a majority in the House and I am ready to work with them to achieve results for working families. (…) The future is too bright to get caught up in a political war. The American people want us to work together. May we focus on the issues that matter to them and on improving their lives. And I will work with anyone, Republican or Democrat, who is willing to walk with me to get results.”

On Monday night, Republicans won a handful of congressional races in Arizona, New York and California, coming within one seat of the 218 needed to take the House (which has a total of 435 seats, as many as as electoral districts add the United States). While that was going on, the Democratic candidate for governor of Arizona, Kate Dobbs, was dealing another blow by defeating the rising star of Trumpism Kari Lake. Since Tuesday, all eyes have turned to Colorado and California, where there are districts, such as the third, in which on Wednesday night they only had 57% of the count, still awaiting the votes by mail.

In the absence of completing a recount for which the Californian authorities give themselves a maximum of another 30 days, analysts project that the Republican majority will reach 221 seats to 214 Democrats. This distribution should allow them, as a first measure, to appoint the speaker of the lower house, and evict one of the black beasts of American conservatism, the veteran Nancy Pelosi, a representative from San Francisco who has been in Congress for 35 years and has been its speaker on two occasions (from 2007 to 2011, and since 2019). On Tuesday, the Conservatives easily chose from among their own (188 in favor, 31 against) the expected candidate, Kevin McCarthy, who has not had it as easy as promised when he appeared on election night and proclaimed that the thing was already done.

Nor can he uncork the champagne yet: the real test will come in January, when the entire House will vote for him. Some of his coreligionists have promised not to make it easy for him: the more extreme wing has already let him know that they will only grant it in exchange for unpleasant concessions. Undaunted (or blinded by the nearness of an ambition he’s cherished for four years), McCarthy told reporters: “We won,” he added, “but we could have won more.”

In another demonstration that the legislatures have followed an unexpected script, swords were also placed high in the Senate, where Rick Scott (Fla.) announced on Tuesday his intention to challenge Mitch McConnell, who has led the Republicans in the House. high since 2007. McConnell, who has been in the crosshairs of those seeking responsibility for the electoral fiasco these days, overcame the challenge on Wednesday by gathering enough votes to continue in office. During the campaign, both senators clashed over the best way to fund candidates across the country in key battleground states.

With control of the House, Republicans hope to launch their plan to disrupt President Joe Biden’s agenda; launch investigations and impeachments (among them, Biden himself, Kamala Harris, the vice president, or Alejandro Mayorkas, secretary of Homeland Security) and close other investigations, such as the one being carried out around the January 6 attack on the Capitol and which has cornered Donald Trump. Those ambitions have been cut at the same rate as the difference between the two parties.

If there has been a place that has served the consolation prize of the House of Representatives to the Republicans, that place has been New York, where their opponents have suffered a severe defeat: four seats have changed color, from liberal blue to conservative red. The most important of these is that of Patrick Sean Maloney, head of the Democratic national campaign, who on the night of November 8 experienced the best of times (because of the fruits that his strategy gave throughout the country) and the worst. of the times (due to the personal blow to his campaign). New York is a traditionally progressive state, but the too-liberal stances of some of its candidates, in the opinion of voters, and the Republican commitment to focus on crime ended up taking their toll, despite retaining some of the most senior positions. important, such as governor or attorney general.

