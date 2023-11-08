Ohio citizens take a selfie showing that they voted this Tuesday in Columbus, the capital of the Midwestern state. MEGAN JELINGER (REUTERS)

Voters in Ohio protected abortion protection in that Midwestern state at the polls this Tuesday. They said yes to Issue number 1; The question was whether they wanted to add an amendment to their Constitution that would guarantee the legality of terminating a pregnancy until the moment of viability of the fetus. Since the Supreme Court overturned the ruling precedent in June 2022 Roe v. Wade (1973), which gave women the ability to decide about their pregnancy for half a century regardless of their place of residence in the United States, the right to abortion has been put to a vote on seven occasions. And in all seven the response has been the same: guarantee their protection.

The news, reported by the American media, represents a huge setback for the anti-abortion movement in the United States, which for decades fought to get the Supreme Court, the most conservative in eight decades, to agree with them, although, as the polls, two-thirds of the American population are in favor of reproductive freedom.

The one in Ohio, where marijuana was also legalized, was one of the hundreds of election day consultations that arrive each year on the second Tuesday of November. This time gubernatorial positions such as Mississippi, renovations of the state chambers and other issues of all kinds were voted on. The question about abortion in Ohio was perhaps the one of greatest national importance, although not the only vote with that underlying issue. The Democratic governor of Kentucky, another Republican state, has been re-elected after attacking his Republican rival during the campaign for his initial support for an anti-abortion law that did not allow exceptions in cases of incest and rape. Meanwhile, in Virginia both the Congress and the Senate are renewed. If the Republicans, led by promising Governor Glenn Youngkin, take it from the Democrats, they would have a clear path to pass a law that lowers the limit for the interruption of pregnancy in Virginia to 15 weeks.

Ohio is, since Donald Trump’s emergence on the scene in 2016, what is known here as a red state, due to its tendency to vote conservative. The Republican Party has waged a fierce campaign for the no vote, which has had no effect on its followers. It was not the first time Ohioans had voted this year on the issue. The governor, Mike DeWine, forced a consultation in the summer to force that constitutional amendments like the one recently approved could only be adopted with a qualified majority (60%) of the votes. It was designed precisely to make voting difficult this Tuesday. His compatriots said no to this change in the rules.

Following the Supreme Court’s decision, the governor signed a law that set the limit for legal termination of pregnancy at six weeks. It is a deadline set by the moment in which the first vital signs of the fetus begin to be felt, and which in practice is equivalent to a total prohibition, since most mothers cannot know at that point that they are. That limit was in effect for 82 days, before the judges overturned it and abortion was allowed again in Ohio until around the twenty-third week. It was enough time for the terrible case of a raped 10-year-old girl to make the jump to national news, when she had to travel to neighboring Indiana to obtain an abortion.

In the days before the polls, pro-abortion organizations criticized the “confusing” formulation of the question, formulated by the Republican authorities. Many voters did not know what a yes or no vote entailed. The promoters of the consultation, a group of citizens led by several doctors, sought to advance an amendment that would prohibit the State from enacting any law that sets a limit for the interruption of pregnancy below 23 weeks, but the text of the ballot, written by Secretary of State Frank LaRose, it offered a summary that falsely stated that the amendment “would always allow the abortion of an unborn child at any time during pregnancy, without regard to viability.”

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, among other prominent Republicans who have paid for expensive television ads, has fertilized the field of misinformation by campaigning for the no vote on the grounds that the amendment will allow teenagers to have abortions without consent. parents, an argument rejected by prominent constitutionalists.

The spokesperson of Ohioans United for Reproductive Rights (OURR), Gabriel Mann defined those attempts before the vote as “an unprecedented pattern of deception and interference by all three branches of Ohio government to block Issue 1 and control the private medical decisions of Ohioans.” “Opponents of abortion rights have clearly shown us time and time again that when they think they can’t win, they try to cheat,” he said.