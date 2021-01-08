While Donald Trump, isolated and enraged as “a monster,” according to his staff, remains sheltered in the White House, the republican rout continues. Numerous officials of the US Administration, unconditional of the president’s actions until a few days ago, have submitted their resignation and are now trying to justify their positions by marking a distance with respect to the outgoing president and the acts of insurrection that occurred on Wednesday night on Capitol Hill.

Many Republicans in Congress, embroiled in the attempt to overturn the election results, face a fury of criticism and political consequences, including expulsion from the party, resignation of the seat and the withdrawal of many major donors to their political careers.

Senator Ted Cruz, the champion of the Republican revolt in Congress, is on the defensive on multiple frontsnow accused of instigating sedition and inspiring pro-Trump riots by refusing to recognize the victory of Democrat Joe Biden in the elections of last November 3.

The schism in the Republican Party is total and the list of disaffections towards Trump increases every day new names that dynamite the formation. Among the most notorious resignations is that of the Secretary of Transportation, Elaine Chao, the former chief of staff Mick Mulvane, the deputy national security adviser Matt Pottinger, the spokeswoman for the first lady Melania Trump, Stephanie Grisham, and this Friday, they joined the Secretary of Education, Betsy DeVos.

The pandemic does not give up



Meanwhile, relegated from the scene, the pandemic crisis continues to escalate for a week that saw a new death rate with more than 4,000 people killed on Thursday alone and states like California and Arizona on the brink of health collapse.

Given the Republicans’ refusal to wear masks, one wonders how many more infections have occurred during the evacuation of the Capitol and the confrontations of hundreds of protesters in Washington with the police.