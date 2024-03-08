President Joe Biden closed his State of the Union address by referring to his age. “The dilemma our nation faces is not how old we are, but how old our ideas are,” said the 81-year-old Democratic president, after a night in which he contrasted his project with who will be his rival in the November presidential elections. , Donald Trump, whom he has not cited. “Hate, anger and revenge are old ideas. “You cannot lead this country with old ideas,” said the president. And age has been the first point of attack in the Republicans' response, who entrusted the task to the youngest senator, Katie Britt, 42 years old. “The president has more years in political office than I have in life,” the legislator began when drawing a president far from the American reality.

Britt has opened the doors of his home to Americans. Dressed in a green blouse and with a cross-shaped pendant hanging from her chest, the senator used her kitchen table to respond to the president. “It is in places like this where our family has serious talks (…) this is where we ask God to guide us,” said the Alabama representative. Moments later she assured in an affected tone that “the United States, that country we knew, is slipping out of our hands.” At another time she stated that “the American dream has become a nightmare for many families.”

Britt asked his viewers to see what is happening on the border with Mexico. “The president inherited one of the most secure borders of all time, but minutes after taking office, he stopped deportations. “He stopped the construction of the border wall and announced a plan to grant amnesty to millions,” he noted. “We know that the president not only created this crisis at the border, but he fomented it by issuing 94 executive orders in his first 100 days,” said Britt, who has traveled to Texas to witness what Republicans describe as a “crisis.”

In his speech, Biden reminded Republicans that they were the ones who ended the possibility of Congress passing a bipartisan border bill. The agreement, worked on since November by senators from both parties and by Arizona independent Kyrsten Sinema, had the support of the Border Patrol agents union and the Chamber of Commerce. ”I'm told that my predecessor in office called Republicans in Congress and demanded that they block the law. He believes that it would have been my triumph and my defeat (…) We can fight over the border or we can fix it. “I'm ready to do it, vote for that law!” Biden exclaimed to the Legislature.

Some versions indicate that Britt herself was part of the negotiation of the border law. This would have allocated more resources to hire 1,500 new surveillance agents, a hundred immigration judges and another 4,300 officials in charge of processing asylum requests to reduce waiting times for people who immigrate. “She was part of the group of senators who negotiated to shape the law and helped create the law and then voted against it when Trump called on legislators to kill her,” MSNBC journalist Rachel Maddow said tonight. James Lankford, the Republican senator who led this effort, was marginalized within his party after the fiasco.

The border occupied a good part of Britt's response, who also spent a few minutes blaming Democrats for the increase in crime for defunding the police, for the increase in the price of gasoline and mortgage rates, and for allow the Chinese Government to spy on Americans through Tik Tok. She mentioned in passing the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan, but did not spend a single word talking about Ukraine or Israel, two geopolitical conflicts to which Biden did dedicate several minutes.

