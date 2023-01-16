“Without a list of individuals who visited his residence, the American people will never know who had access to these highly sensitive documents,” Comer, a Republican, said in a letter to White House chief of staff Ron Klain dated Sunday.“.

Republicans are seeking to compare the issue of Biden’s documents, some of which date back to his tenure as vice president, with those of former President Donald Trump, who is facing a federal criminal investigation into his handling of classified documents after he left the White House in 2021. But legal experts say there are significant differences between both cases.

Comer said he would not ask for records and visited Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence where more than 100 classified documents — some marked Top Secret — were found during an FBI search..

Presidents of the United States are not legally required to reveal their visitors to their homes or the White House.

And the Biden administration restored the tradition of disclosing official guests to the White House and released the first set of records for that in May 2021, after former President Trump stopped working on that tradition shortly after he took office in 2017..