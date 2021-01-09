Thursday morning the day after the assault on Capitol Hill, Donald Trump briefly called the winter meeting of the Republican National Committee when President Ronna McDaniel opened the microphone for everyone to applaud. Cheers and applause, the party leadership shouted: “We love you!”

Trump, who spoke on video conference as the gathering had a private breakfast, was terse. He denounced the fake news in the media, but did not mention the violence in Congress on Wednesday. Ronna McDaniel, the president who the mandatary installed four years ago as head of the national Republican Party, was re-elected unanimously without a single contender.

President’s unconditionalMcDaniel praised Trump for attracting new voters in the election – a historic record for a Republican in an election despite the defeat. She avoided mentioning that the head of the White House was defeated and thanked him for choosing her for the position.

Following disappointing election results that cost the Republican Party the White House and control of the Senate, and after a mob instigated by the President stormed the Capitol leaving five dead and his Administration in ruins, the party leadership saw no reason to change course.

most of The gathering was not interested in condemning Trump’s behavior or analyzing the loss of important voting groups.tes, but to expand the argument that radical left groups were responsible for the violence on Capitol Hill. In public and in private, no one believed that the president had done anything wrong. There was no reason to wonder how states like Georgia lost.

The The Republican leadership focused on how Trump and the party had improved their performance among the minority electorate and the fact that there are now more conservative women in the House of Representatives. Some members called for a statement condemning the violence on Wednesday while acknowledging the legitimacy of the president’s claims about electoral fraud. But in the end it remained in the general commitment to increase the efforts to help the president.

Concern



Despite the good face, the atmosphere was concerned that the latest events and the, still unnameable, fall of Trump would have profound repercussions within the party. In private many expressed their dissatisfaction with the president and even McDaniel, who has refused to criticize Trump, recognized that Wednesday was not the best day of the head of the White House in office. But no one wanted to acknowledge the elephant in the room: the potential inevitability of an internal collision, admit the party’s complicity in supporting the president’s extremism, condone it, and push Republicans to the brink of rupture. Or accept that the Trumpist faction has caused the electoral disaster and has alienated lifelong voters.

Violent events in Congress make the Trump faction technically a party on its own. Many leaders of traditional conservatism like Henry Barbour, a member of the Mississippi committee, who called for changes, know that the reality of the fracture will prevail, and we must prepare to recover what can be saved. Reince Priebus, McDaniel’s predecessor at the head of the party, burned by Trump as its first chief of staff, is already pushing for changes privately. In any case, nothing can move until Trump disappears from the scene completely. Technically, the president is the leader of the party until another presidential candidate is nominated.

As the house of cards falls apart the break with the president spreads like a domino in massive resignations in his administration, accompanied by condemnations of violence and calls for the president to leave office before January 20. Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski was the first Republican member of the Senate to call for her resignation, harshly criticized after the riots. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, former Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and many other senior Administration officials leave the train in search of their own salvation.

Mulvaney has had discussions with Congress about the potential application of Amendment 25 to impeach the president for incapacity. But its application requires other positions and Vice President Pence to be involved, something unlikely.

Future heavyweights



The new chapter will have to feature heavyweights like eSenator Mitt Romney or Congresswoman Liz Cheney. Facing the 2024 elections, other possible contenders could be Nikki Haley, former Trump ambassador to the UN. Also the South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, or even the Texas Senator Ted Cruz, if he survives his sedition on Wednesday, or why not, Romney himself, in a new attempt with the clear ground of Trumpism.

It will depend on all of them test whether centrism is still viable in a republican partythat, despite the disaster, it has prospered with huge political gains not seen in decades in its alliance with populism.