There is already a date and place. It remains to be known who the participants will be. The Republican National Committee (RNC) has issued the rules for the first debate between the candidates for the nomination for the 2024 presidential elections. The meeting will take place in Milwaukee (Wisconsin) on August 23. Given how crowded the Republican primaries are, the RNC requires minimum requirements to participate. If too many candidates met the conditions, the debate would be held in two rounds: part of the candidates on August 23 and another part the following day.

The big unknown, however, remains whether former President Donald Trump, the favorite in the Republican primaries, will volunteer to participate. So far he has given indications that he prefers to stay on the sidelines and not risk the comfortable lead he enjoys in the polls against Ron DeSantis, his strongest rival, and the other candidates.

RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel has announced that four types of criteria will need to be met to participate in the debate: candidate status, poll standing, fundraising and candidate pledges. The first really comes down to formally being a legally registered candidate.

As for the intention to vote, you have to have at least 1% in three national polls or, alternatively, 1% in two national polls plus 1% in a state poll from two different states from the first of the primaries ( Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada, South Carolina). For a poll to be recognized by the RNC, the sample must be of at least 800 likely registered Republican voters, using a combination of live calls, integrated voice response, online panels, and/or text messaging.

In addition, the poll must not excessively weight the responses of any individual cohort beyond the poll’s margin of error, must ask the question about presidential preference before any questions that may allow for potential bias, and must not be conducted by a company of polls linked to a candidate or committee of candidates.

40,000 donors

To participate in the debates, candidates must have a minimum of 40,000 different donors to the candidate’s main presidential campaign committee (or exploratory committee), with at least 200 donors per state or territory in more than 20 states and territories.

The RNC takes advantage of the organization of the debates to require the candidates to assume a series of commitments, among which are not to participate in any debate not authorized by the RNC during the rest of the electoral cycle and to support the final candidate of the game.

Compliance with all these requirements must be accredited to the RNC no later than 48 hours before the first scheduled debate.

Candidates will be placed on the stage based on the polls, with the candidate with the highest voting intention in the center. Criteria for future debates may include higher thresholds for both polls and donors to make them more selective and weed out candidates with no real options.

“The RNC is committed to putting in place a fair, neutral, and transparent primary process, and the established qualification criteria will put our party and eventual nominee in the best position to win back the White House in November 2024,” The president of the RNC, Ronna McDaniel, has indicated through a statement.

The Republican primaries are very crowded. The big favorite is Donald Trump. His main rival is Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. The former United States ambassador to the UN and former governor of South Carolina, Nikki Haley; the only black Republican senator, Tim Scott; former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchison; the billionaire biotech entrepreneur and scourge of ideology woke Vivek Ramaswamy; fellow businessman Perry Johnson; political commentator Larry Elder, and politician and businessman Rollan Roberts, son of the West Virginia senator of the same name.

Former Vice President Mike Pence and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, a sworn enemy of Trump, are expected to make their candidacies official next week. In addition, other names sound, some as probable, others more speculative, such as the governors of North Dakota, Doug Burgum; from New Hampshire, Chris Sununu, and from Virginia, Glenn Youngkin, among others.

